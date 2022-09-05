Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to launch on September 7; Here's why Apple preponed the launch

    Apple is likely to launch Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Far Out event on September 7. Apple sent out invites for the Far Out September 7 event last month and it surprised everyone in the tech community as the tech giant usually hosts the fall event on the second Tuesday of September. 

    iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Pro to launch on September 7 Here s why Apple may have preponed it gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    Apple iPhone 14 launch is here and the social media platforms are flooded with leaks and rumours around the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Apple stunned everyone in the tech industry when it sent out invitations for the Far Out September 7 event last month. The tech giant typically hosts the fall event on the second Tuesday of September. It was rumoured that Apple will hold its new iPhone 14 announcement event on September 13 this year as well, however that is not the case.

    The well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously stated that "the global recession risk is still growing and unpredictable, so announcing/shipping the iPhone as soon as possible may minimise the impact of recession risk on demand," despite the fact that Apple has not given any specific explanation for why the iPhone 14 launch is taking place on September 7.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery, always-on display: Report

    The most anticipated smartphones of 2022 will surely be the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will all be unveiled during this fall's event, just like the last two years. Apple is anticipated to release its first notch-free iPhone model this year. According to reports, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the first iPhone models to come equipped with an always-on display.

    The business is also anticipated to release the Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and other products in addition to the Apple iPhone 14 series. On September 7, during the Far Out Apple event, is also when the firm is said to start rolling out iOS 16 to customers. 

    Also Read | iPhone 14 to launch on September 7; Here are 5 things we know about it

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery always on display Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max may get bigger battery, always-on display: Report

    iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7 Here are 5 things we know about Apple phone gcw

    iPhone 14 to launch on September 7; Here are 5 things we know about it

    Redmi confirms new affordable phone series launching on September 6 gcw

    Redmi confirms new affordable phone series launching on September 6

    iPhone 14 Pro may have pill shape display cut out with privacy indicator Report gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro may have pill shape display cut out with privacy indicator: Report

    Samsung takes dig at Apple with new ad ahead of iPhone 14 launch watch video gcw

    Samsung takes dig at Apple with new ad ahead of iPhone 14 launch | Watch

    Recent Stories

    Magnitude of 6.8 strong earthquake strikes China's drought-hit Sichuan province AJR

    Magnitude of 6.8 strong earthquake strikes China's drought-hit Sichuan province

    football Glazers open door for Manchester United Dubai takeover for GBP 3.75 billion: Reports-ayh

    Glazers open door for Manchester United's 'Dubai takeover' for GBP 3.75 billion: Reports

    Janhvi Kapoor amps up the hotness factor in crop tank top, denim shorts drb

    Janhvi Kapoor amps up the hotness factor in crop tank top, denim shorts

    WhatsApp tricks Want to change your language on messaging app Here s a step by step guide gcw

    WhatsApp tricks: Want to change your language on messaging app? Here's a step-by-step guide

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga RBA

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser out: Salman Khan's new look will make his fans go gaga

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon