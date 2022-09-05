iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to launch on September 7; Here's why Apple preponed the launch

Apple is likely to launch Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Far Out event on September 7. Apple sent out invites for the Far Out September 7 event last month and it surprised everyone in the tech community as the tech giant usually hosts the fall event on the second Tuesday of September.

Apple iPhone 14 launch is here and the social media platforms are flooded with leaks and rumours around the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. Apple stunned everyone in the tech industry when it sent out invitations for the Far Out September 7 event last month. The tech giant typically hosts the fall event on the second Tuesday of September. It was rumoured that Apple will hold its new iPhone 14 announcement event on September 13 this year as well, however that is not the case.

The well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously stated that "the global recession risk is still growing and unpredictable, so announcing/shipping the iPhone as soon as possible may minimise the impact of recession risk on demand," despite the fact that Apple has not given any specific explanation for why the iPhone 14 launch is taking place on September 7.

The most anticipated smartphones of 2022 will surely be the Apple iPhone 14 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will all be unveiled during this fall's event, just like the last two years. Apple is anticipated to release its first notch-free iPhone model this year. According to reports, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the first iPhone models to come equipped with an always-on display.

The business is also anticipated to release the Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2, and other products in addition to the Apple iPhone 14 series. On September 7, during the Far Out Apple event, is also when the firm is said to start rolling out iOS 16 to customers.

