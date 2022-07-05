5 reasons why one should buy Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro

Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi 12S Series and along with the flagship smartphones, Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi Band 7 Pro, its latest fitness tracker. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro comes with a larger, smartwatch-like display, an AMOLED screen, GPS functionality, and other premium features.

Huge display

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro sports a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 280456 pixels. The smart band has a 326ppi pixel density and 2.5D glass for protection. This display also offers the capability of always-on display.

Health features

Furthermore, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro fitness tracker includes built-in GPS, allowing users to monitor whereabouts without the need for a smartphone. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro has a 24-hour heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, a step counter, a calorie counter, and other health and fitness capabilities. The fitness tracker is also water resistant to 5ATM.

Battery and other specs

The fitness tracker also supports over 180 watch faces and has up to 117 training modes. The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro is powered by a 235mAh battery that may last up to 12 days on a single charge. The wristwatch includes Bluetooth v 5.2, NFC, and Xiaomi's Xiao AI voice aid for communication.

Pricing

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro is available for CNY 379 as an introductory price (roughly Rs 4,500). After the promotional deal expires, the fitness tracker will be priced at CNY 399 (approximately Rs 4,700). The smart band has so far only been released in China, but a global release is planned in the near future.

Colour gives it cool look

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro is available in a variety of colours, including blue, green, orange, pink, and white.

