    5 reasons to buy OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

    OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones in India, offering active noise cancellation and an affordable price tag of Rs 2,299. These earphones are designed to provide an exceptional audio experience. 

    5 reasons to buy OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    Another neckband has been introduced by OnePlus to its extensive line of audio accessories. In India, OnePlus has released the Bullets Wireless Z2 with active noise cancellation. The OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC, the company's eagerly awaited product, has been made publicly available by the smartphone.

    These earbuds are made to deliver a superior listening experience. They give excellent music quality while blocking out unpleasant noises with cutting-edge noise cancellation technology. They also include clever features that make them a fantastic option for audiophiles.  The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC earbuds provide you a fantastic listening experience by fusing cutting-edge technology and superb sound.

    Noise cancellation: Utilising cutting-edge 45dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation technology, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 delivers market-leading noise reduction. With this function, users may converse clearly even in noisy environments while being fully immersed in their favourite music. 

    Other features: The headphones produce deep bass, strong rhythms, and exceptional clarity thanks to a huge 12.4mm dynamic driver and titanium-coated dome. Users may enjoy every note and rhythm with amazing precision thanks to this. Users may connect to a totally immersive audio experience thanks to the anti-distortion audio technology, which ensures smooth and distortion-free sound.

    Battery life: The battery life of active noise cancellation (ANC) may last an astounding 20 hours. When ANC is disabled, this increases to a remarkable 28 hours.  Furthermore, a quick 10-minute charge offers an astounding 20 hours of usage, eliminating any concerns about running out of power and ensuring uninterrupted audio enjoyment.

    Price: An economical pricing of Rs 2299 has been set for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2.

    Where to buy from?: The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC is accessible to the OnePlus community and fans thanks to its availability on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience shops & partner stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and Myntra.com.

