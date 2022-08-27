Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone

    Redmi Note 11 SE is said to be inspired by the iPhone SE and it further comes with many similar specs as compared to the existing Note 11 device, but the only considerable changes are those, which helped in making the device more affordable.

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    The new Redmi Note 11 SE has been introduced by Xiaomi in India. The smartphone is a low-cost model from the company and has a MediaTek CPU, four rear cameras, and other features. The device comes with a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter and features a rectangular layout on the back that houses the quad-camera sensors. The phone comes with an FHD+ screen and is backed by a 5000mAh battery. Here is everything you should know about the latest Redmi phone.

    Price and colours: The only 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option of the Redmi Note 11 SE now available in India for a price of Rs 13,499. The smartphone was introduced in the colours White, Black, Thunder Purple, and Blue. On August 31 at 12 PM IST, Flipkart and Xiaomi's website mi.com will begin selling the Redmi Note 11 SE.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro design leaked ahead of its September launch

    Display and storage: The 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 11 SE offers a 60Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. A MediaTek Helio G95 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage power the smartphone.

    Camera: A 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera make up the Redmi Note 11 SE's quadruple rear camera system. The Redmi Note 11 SE has a 13-megapixel selfie camera up front.

    Also Read | 5 reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy A53 5G after phone sees a price drop

    Rapid charging & additional features: 5,000mAh battery and 33W rapid charging are included with the smartphone. The Redmi Note 11 SE also has dual speakers, a fingerprint sensor located on the side, and IP-53 dust and water resistance. The smartphone offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB type-C connection, a 3.5mm audio port, and an IR blaster as connectivity options.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
