    iPhone 14 Pro design leaked ahead of its September launch

    Ahead of the official launch, images and videos of the alleged iPhone 14 Pro have leaked on the internet. The images and videos have revealed both the back and front of the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is anticipated to introduce four new iPhone models this year.
     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 26, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    The release of the iPhone 14 series is almost coming. Apple has recently announced its "far out" event, during which it is anticipated to introduce new iPhone models along with a few other hardware items. Live pictures and videos of the purported iPhone 14 Pro have surfaced online before of the formal unveiling. Both the front and rear of the iPhone 14 Pro have been shown in the photographs and videos.

    Prior to the announcement event on September 7, a Twitter user (@duanrui1205) released a video of the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro unit that displays observable modifications. The front panel of the device has a new notch design. If this is the case, in addition to the face ID sensors in the pill-shaped cutout, the front hole-punch cutout will also include a selfie camera sensor. It looks like the rear camera module is bigger and sticks out further from the back. The user saw a purple colour unit that becomes blue in direct sunlight. The back panel includes three cameras inside a square-shaped module. 

    This year, Apple is expected to release four new iPhone models, just like it did last year and the year before that. However, it was claimed that Apple will not release a new mini model. It may instead release the "Max" version. Rumor has claimed that the iPhone 14 Max features a 6.7-inch display but does not cost as much as the Pro Max variant. It is predicted that the Pro range will include the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    It's anticipated that both Pro smartphones will be equipped with the brand-new A16 bionic chipset and enhanced cameras. Apple will reportedly include a 48-megapixel camera sensor in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to a leak. The duo may also provide a longer battery life. Other notable features include a 12-megapixel selfie camera, a 120Hz display, and 5G connection.

    Last Updated Aug 26, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
