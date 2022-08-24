5 reasons to buy Samsung Galaxy A53 5G after phone sees a price drop

Samsung’s popular mid-ranger, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G which was launched in India earlier this year has received a price cut in the country. The Galaxy A53, which was launched back in March at a price of Rs 34,999 onwards is now available for cheaper across channels in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, a well-liked mid-ranger from Samsung that was introduced in India earlier this year, has seen a price reduction there. The Galaxy A53, which debuted in March at a price starting at Rs 34,999, is now less expensive across channels in the nation. Let's look at the current price of the mid-range smartphone. The smartphone may be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, the official Samsung website, and other merchants.

Prices slashed: The starting pricing for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is now Rs 31,499 and upwards. On the other side, the pricing of the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is now Rs 32,999. This is a savings of more than Rs 3,000 off the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's list price.

Colours: There are four colour options available for the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Peach, and Awesome Blue.

Also Read | Apple iPad 10th generation likely to have Touch ID in power button

Display and processor: The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as its main feature. The smartphone's internal storage capacity of 128GB may be expanded using a microSD card slot and is supported by a Samsung Exynos CPU with up to 8GB of RAM.

Camera: A 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro photographer, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor make up the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's quadruple rear camera configuration. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has a 32-megapixel selfie camera up front.

Additional features: The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has an under-display fingerprint sensor as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/A-GPS, 5G, 4G LTE, and a USB type-C connector for connection.

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE available for less than Rs 15,000 on Flipkart? Know exchange offer, other discounts