2024 Apple Watch series may feature blood pressure monitoring & sleep apnea detection: Report

Apple’s smartwatch could finally get two long-awaited features in 2024: blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, an often-reliable source of leaks, Apple’s first version of the technology will feature a “pathbreaking” sensor capable of detecting hypertension.

"The feature will then direct a user to talk to their doctor or check their blood pressure with a traditional cuff, which can provide exact systolic and diastolic measurements, to avoid potentially giving a misdiagnosis," the report stated.

Gurman claims that a sleep apnea detection capability would be included to the Apple Watch in 2024. After determining if a person has the illness based on breathing and sleep patterns, it will advise users to consult a doctor.

The computer company with headquarters in Cupertino may also be developing non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, according to reports. According to reports, Apple's technology uses a silicon photonics chip to illuminate the skin beneath a laser in order to measure the body's glucose content.

Similar to the blood pressure system, the glucose monitoring device's design informs users of pre-diabetes and tracks a person's blood sugar trend rather than providing a blood sugar level, according to MacRumors. Gurman said that it is still doubtful that Apple's blood glucose monitoring initiatives would be used in a product for a few years.

In related news, a report by Bloomberg also revealed that Apple wanted to make the Apple Watch compatible with Android phones, however, the company had pulled the plug on this support at the last minute.