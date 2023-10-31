Most expensive Apple MacBook Pro with M3 chip may cost you over Rs 7 lakh

Apple has just launched its new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch lineup featuring the M3 series of chipsets. Apple introduced the new MacBook Pro with M3 chips during their ScaryFast event, the most expensive variant costs Rs 7.19 lakhs

A number of new products, including the MacBook Pro with M3 processors and other improvements, were unveiled by Apple during their ScaryFast event. It is customary for Apple to draw the greatest attention to its flagship model whenever it releases a new product, primarily due to its high price. This time, Apple's high-end M3 Max chip made its mark in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, boasting an impressive 48GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD storage. This powerhouse's basic model begins at a whopping Rs 3.99 lakh.

Offering a vast array of customization choices to consumers is one of Apple's distinguishing features, and the M3 MacBook Pro is no exception. The price of the 16-inch MacBook Pro inevitably rises when you enhance its specifications. This model can be customised with up to 128GB of RAM for those who want even more processing power, but this extra speed increase comes at an additional cost of Rs 1 lakh, making the total price of Rs 4.99 lakh.

An 8TB SSD will increase your storage capacity, so budget an extra Rs 2.2 lakh for it. This would raise the price of the most expensive 16-inch MacBook Pro to an impressive Rs 7.19 lakh. This model makes it the most expensive and potent MacBook Pro model that is offered in India.

Apple provides pre-installed versions of programmes like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for pros and hobbyists who depend on them for their job, but they are not free. Logic Pro is priced at Rs 19,900, while Final Cut Pro is priced at Rs 29,900.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the best option for people who value performance and capability because the entire cost increases to a whopping Rs 7.67 lakh if you select both of these potent software suites.

Apple has taken into account the "average" user, though, who might not require such sophisticated specs. The M3 MacBook Pro portfolio offers more reasonably priced models. Starting at Rs 1,69,900, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 CPU provides a well-balanced combination of performance and price. At Rs 1,99,900, the M3 Pro model, on the other hand, is a compelling option for anyone seeking a durable MacBook without the premium features at an additional expense.