OFFICIAL: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe suffers hamstring injury, faces three-week layoff

Real Madrid confirmed on their official website that star forward Kylian Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg during Tuesday's La Liga match against Alaves. Following medical tests, Mbappe is expected to miss approximately three weeks, ruling him out of the highly anticipated Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid next Sunday.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Medical Services of Real Madrid, he has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury in his left leg. Awaiting further evaluation," Real Madrid confirmed on their official website.



Mbappe's injury comes at an unfortunate time, as he was gaining momentum with recent string of performances. Contrary to rumors suggesting coach Carlo Ancelotti would rest Mbappe against Alaves, the French star started the match. The French speedster has scored five goals so far in La Liga this season.



Ancelotti now faces a crucial decision in selecting Mbappe's replacement for the Atletico clash. The injury evaluation is ongoing, and further updates are awaited.

Against Alaves, Mbappe scored Real Madrid's second goal in the 40th minute of the match. Coach Carlo Ancelotti substituted the star forward in the 80th minute of the match and said it was done after the player asked it to avoid problems. The player would also miss games with Lille in the Champions League and Villarreal in LaLiga and the international break with France.

Real Madrid is at the second place in La Liga trailing league leaders FC Barcelona in the first place.

