'All good things must come to an end': French legend Raphael Varane announces shock retirement from football

In a heartfelt announcement shared on social media, Raphael Varane, the esteemed French defender, has declared his retirement from professional football at the age of 31. This decision comes after a career filled with remarkable achievements and a series of injuries that have plagued him in recent years.

Varane’s professional journey began at RC Lens, where he showcased his exceptional talent before making a significant move to Real Madrid in 2011. During his time with the Spanish giants, he earned numerous accolades, including multiple UEFA Champions League titles and La Liga championships. His successful stint at Madrid was followed by a high-profile transfer to Manchester United in 2021, where he continued to shine on the pitch.

However, the last few years have been challenging for Varane. He announced his retirement from international duty in February 2023, at just 29, primarily due to recurring injuries. This summer, Varane left Manchester United after the expiration of his contract, joining newly promoted Serie A side Como on a free transfer, hoping to revive his career. Unfortunately, his time at Como was short-lived; he made only one appearance in the Italian Cup before suffering a significant knee injury, sidelining him for several months.

In an emotional Instagram post, Varane reflected on his illustrious career, stating, “They say all good things must come to an end.” He expressed immense pride in his journey, filled with incredible emotions and unforgettable moments. Varane emphasized that he holds himself to “the highest standard” and wanted to leave the game on a high note, rather than merely hanging on.

They say all good things must come to an end.

In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible. Incredible emotions, special moments and memories that will last a lifetime. Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfilment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love.

I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct. Desire and needs are two different things. I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley.

I have loved fighting for myself, my clubs, my country, my teammates and the supporters of every team I have played for. From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team. I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey. The game at the highest level is a thrilling experience. It tests every level of your body and your mind. The emotions we experience you cannot find anywhere else. As athletes, we are never satisfied, never accepting of success. It is our nature and what fuels us.

I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud.

And so, a new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon.

For now, to the supporters of every club I played for, to my teammates, coaches and staff… from the bottom of my heart, thank you for making this journey more special than my wildest dreams could ever foresee.

Thank you, football. With love, Rapha.

