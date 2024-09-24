Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi to not retire at Inter Miami, could return to former club after end of contract: Reports

    Lionel Messi may return to his childhood club, Newell's Old Boys in Argentina, when his Inter Miami contract expires in December 2025. Messi played for Newell's at the youth level before leaving to FC Barcelona at the age of 13.

    Lionel Messi to not retire at Inter Miami, could return to former club after end of contract: Reports dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    If reports are to be believed, football legend Lionel Messi may return to his childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, in Argentina when his contract with Inter Miami ends in December 2025. Before moving to Barcelona at the age of 13, he played for Newell’s for five years and he might consider retiring at the club where he began his youth career.

    Also Read: Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann shocked by Ter Stegen's injury

    According to a report from El Nacional, Messi plans to move back to Argentina after leaving Inter Miami next year. He joined the Major League Soccer (MLS) team after the end of his Paris Saint Germain (PSG) contract last year and, in his debut season in the U.S., helped Inter Miami secure its first trophy, the Leagues Cup.

    In 2016, Messi expressed his desire to return to Newell’s Old Boys, stating, “If I go back to Argentina tomorrow, which I would love, the club I would be playing for would be Newell’s,” as quoted by Spanish magazine El Planeta Urbano (via Mirror).

    However, in a later interview with TyC Sports, he seemed uncertain about returning. He remarked, “My dream is to play at Newell’s, but I don’t know what will happen, and a part of that doubt is due to the way the country is at the moment.” He emphasized the importance of his family’s safety, saying, “I want them to grow up in a calm place, being able to enjoy life with security. It is very ugly to see the things that happen in Argentina.”

    In a historic campaign, Messi led Argentina to win the long-cherished FIFA World Cup in December 2022 and was named the tournament's best player, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in Qatar.

    In 2020, after reports surfaced about Messi making transfer request to Barcelona , Newell's Old Boys fans took to the streets, demanding his return. Their slogan, "Your dream, our desire," may soon become a reality.

    He appeared for La Albiceleste in the Copa America final 2024, where he could not complete the match due to injury. After a gap of few months, he returned to play for Inter Miami, scoring two goals against Philadelphia Union. Messi missed a significant part of the season, but managed to score 16 goals and provide 12 assists in 18 appearances across competitions. Messi is very well poised to win a second trophy with Inter Miami as the team currently leads the Eastern Conference, nine points ahead of second-placed FC Cincinnati.
     

    Also Read: Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann shocked by Marc-AndreTer Stegen's injury scr

    Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann shocked by Ter Stegen's injury

    football Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery scr

    Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery

    football Rodri injury: Manchester City midfielder ruled out for rest of season-reports scr

    Rodri injury: Manchester City midfielder ruled out for rest of season-reports

    football La Liga 2024-25: Vallery Fernandez strikes late as Mallorca beat Real Betis 2-1 scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Vallery Fernandez strikes late as Mallorca beat Real Betis 2-1

    football Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury: Barcelona goalkeeper to undergo knee surgery scr

    Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury: Barcelona goalkeeper to undergo knee surgery

    Recent Stories

    Understanding SIP: 7 Investment mistakes you should never make NTI

    Understanding SIP: 7 Investment mistakes you should never make

    Effective tips and tricks for removing stains from kids school uniforms vkp

    Effective tips and tricks for removing stains from kids' school uniforms

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls 2024: 2 killed, one injured in poll duty vehicle accident in Reasi district AJR

    J&K Assembly polls 2024: 2 killed, one injured in poll duty vehicle accident in Reasi district

    Best ways to cook Spinach for maximizing its nutritional benefits vkp

    Best ways to cook Spinach for maximizing its nutritional benefits

    10 effective tips to face job interview vkp

    10 effective tips to face job interview

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon