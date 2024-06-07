Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lionel Messi declares Real Madrid as the best team in the world

    In a candid interview, football legend Lionel Messi acknowledged Real Madrid as the top team globally, citing their recent Champions League triumphs and consistent success. While praising Manchester City's playing style under Pep Guardiola, Messi emphasised that Real Madrid's results make them unrivalled.

    Lionel Messi declares Real Madrid as the best team in the world osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 10:32 PM IST

    Former Barcelona captain and football legend Lionel Messi acknowledged that Real Madrid currently stands as the best team in the world, in a recent interview with Infobae.

    Messi, now playing for MLS side Inter Miami, praised Real Madrid's recent successes, particularly their triumphs in the UEFA Champions League, cementing their place at the top.

    Despite his long-standing rivalry with Real Madrid, Messi also highlighted Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City as a formidable team, especially in terms of playing style. However, he emphasized that based on results, Real Madrid takes the crown.

    “The best team, if we have to say, is Madrid, because they are the last Champions League champions. In recent years, they have consistently won... although City won the last one, Madrid had won the previous ones,” Messi remarked.

    Continuing, he added: “If you talk about results, it’s Madrid; if you talk about the way they play, I personally like Guardiola’s City. I think that every team where Guardiola is involved is special because of his coaching and the way he makes his teams play. For me, City are the best in terms of play, but Madrid are the best in terms of results.”

    Messi's admission is significant, given his historic rivalry with Real Madrid during his time at Barcelona, which he left in 2021.

    Real Madrid recently enjoyed a stellar season, securing the La Liga title, the Spanish Super Cup, and their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy. With the addition of Kylian Mbappe to their roster, further success is anticipated at the Santiago Bernabeu in the coming years.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 11:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable growth in family vacation photos osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable physical growth in family vacation photos

    Football Veteran striker Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract with Leicester City osf

    Veteran striker Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract with Leicester City

    Football Euro 2024: All the Barcelona players competing at the mega event osf

    Euro 2024: All the Barcelona players competing at the mega event

    Manchester United sets 70 million pounds price tag for Bruno Fernandes amidst transfer speculation: Report osf

    Manchester United sets 70 million pounds price tag for Bruno Fernandes amidst transfer speculation: Report

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw osf

    Heartbreak for Sunil Chhetri in farewell game as India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash ends in draw

    Recent Stories

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable growth in family vacation photos osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable physical growth in family vacation photos

    Mike Tyson and Jake Paul reschedule fight date to November 15 osf

    Mike Tyson and Jake Paul reschedule fight date to November 15

    Football Veteran striker Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract with Leicester City osf

    Veteran striker Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract with Leicester City

    Football Euro 2024: All the Barcelona players competing at the mega event osf

    Euro 2024: All the Barcelona players competing at the mega event

    Namrata Malla SEXY photos: 7 times Bhojpuri actress took internet by storm with BOLD pictures ATG

    Namrata Malla SEXY photos: 7 times Bhojpuri actress took internet by storm with BOLD pictures

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon