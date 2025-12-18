Jack Grealish sparks debate by naming Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye more skilful than Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer.

Jack Grealish has sparked debate by insisting his Everton teammate Iliman Ndiaye is more skilful than Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. Speaking on a Stan Sport podcast, the on‑loan Manchester City midfielder dismissed Saka’s flair as “not skilful” despite acknowledging him as one of the world’s best wingers. Grealish, alongside Kiernan Dewsbury Hall, agreed Ndiaye is currently the Premier League’s most skilful player.

Ndiaye, 25, has delivered four goals and two assists in 18 appearances across competitions this season, with all contributions coming in 16 Premier League outings. His performances have helped Everton climb to ninth in the table, though they remain 12 points behind leaders Arsenal, who sit on 36 points. Grealish’s endorsement of Ndiaye highlights the midfielder’s growing reputation as a creative force in England’s top flight.

By contrast, Saka, 24, has registered seven goals and three assists in 21 matches across competitions. In the Premier League, he has four goals and two assists in 14 games, keeping Arsenal two points clear at the summit. Chelsea’s Palmer, 23, has endured an injury‑hit campaign, scoring three times in seven appearances. Grealish’s remarks place Ndiaye above both in terms of skill, challenging conventional views on the league’s standout attackers.

Grealish himself has contributed two goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions for Everton this season. All six of his goal involvements have come in 15 Premier League matches, underscoring his impact since joining on a season‑long loan in the summer. His comments about Ndiaye reflect not only admiration for a teammate but also a willingness to question established narratives around Premier League talent.

The debate arrives as Arsenal and Chelsea continue their campaigns with contrasting fortunes. Arsenal rebounded from a 2‑1 defeat at Aston Villa earlier this month by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2‑1 at home. Mikel Arteta’s side next face Everton away on December 20, a fixture that could test both Saka’s influence and Ndiaye’s rising profile. Chelsea, meanwhile, advanced to the EFL Cup semi‑finals after a 3‑1 win at Cardiff City, powered by Alejandro Garnacho’s brace. Enzo Maresca’s team had earlier beaten Everton 2‑0 in the league and now prepare to travel to Newcastle United.

Chelsea currently occupy fourth place with 28 points from 16 games, winning eight, two points ahead of seventh‑placed Liverpool and eight behind Arsenal. The Blues’ campaign has been steady despite injuries, while Arsenal remain firmly in the title race. Everton, buoyed by Ndiaye’s contributions and Grealish’s creativity, aim to disrupt the leaders when they meet at Goodison Park.