5 Retired Football Legends Who Built Bigger Fortunes In Business Than On The Pitch
From Beckham to Ronaldo, these retired stars prove life after football can be even more lucrative.
David Beckham
The former England captain has become one of the most successful entrepreneurs in sport. As the owner of Inter Miami, Beckham has established himself as a powerful figure in football management. Beyond the pitch, his ventures in fashion and endorsements with Adidas, Boss, and Tudor have added immense value to his brand. His fortune is estimated at 650 million euros, cementing his reputation as someone whose ventures consistently flourish.
Gerard Piqué
The ex‑Barcelona defender has diversified his portfolio with several ventures. He is the driving force behind the Kings League, a competition that has captured global attention, and owns Andorra FC in Spain’s Second Division. Piqué also played a key role in bringing the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia and was once heavily involved in the Davis Cup. His ability to blend sport with business innovation has made him a standout figure among retired players.
Andrea Pirlo
Pirlo’s post‑football life reflects his passion for both coaching and winemaking. Currently managing Dubai United in the UAE Second Division, he has also built a reputation as one of Italy’s most respected wine producers. His brand, Pratum Coller, is especially known for its rosé, with around 20,000 bottles sold annually. Pirlo’s ventures show that his elegance on the pitch has translated into success in the vineyard.
Andrés Iniesta
The scorer of Spain’s most historic goal has embraced entrepreneurship with equal brilliance. Iniesta runs Never Say Never (NSN), an agency that recently made headlines by acquiring the Israel‑Academy cycling team, which now competes under a Swiss flag. Like Pirlo, Iniesta has invested in wine production, and he also owns a footballers’ representation agency. His ventures highlight a commitment to building lasting projects beyond his playing career.
Ronaldo Nazario
Known as “El Fenomeno,” Ronaldo has proven his business acumen with football club ownership. He previously held stakes in Valladolid and Cruzeiro, earning significant returns from the sale of Valladolid. His investment in Cruzeiro has been transformative: he took over when the club was struggling in Serie B, and within three years, they became a Copa Libertadores contender. Ronaldo also serves as Betfair’s Ambassador in Brazil, further expanding his influence off the pitch.
