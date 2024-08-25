Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2024-25: Diaz, Salah shine as Liverpool secure 2-0 win over Brentford at Anfield

    Liverpool continued their strong start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday, showcasing a blend of defensive resilience and clinical finishing.

    Football EPL 2024-25: Diaz, Salah shine as Liverpool secure 2-0 win over Brentford at Anfield
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 11:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 11:06 PM IST

    Liverpool continued their strong start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday, showcasing a blend of defensive resilience and clinical finishing. Under the guidance of new manager Arne Slot, the Reds delivered a composed performance, marked by early dominance and late control, to secure three valuable points.

    Liverpool wasted no time in asserting their dominance, taking the lead in the 13th minute through a swift counter-attack that caught Brentford off guard. The move began with Mohamed Salah's defensive contribution as he won the ball back deep in Liverpool’s half.

    Salah quickly released Diogo Jota, who made an intelligent run through the middle of the pitch before threading a perfectly timed pass to Luis Díaz. The Colombian winger, showing his usual flair and precision, smashed a powerful shot into the back of the net, leaving Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken with no chance.

    As the second half unfolded, Liverpool continued to push forward, but Brentford began to grow into the game. Robertson had another opportunity to extend Liverpool's lead after a rebound from Jota’s acrobatic overhead kick, yet Flekken was once again up to the task, making a crucial save.

    Brentford, however, responded with a spell of pressure that tested Liverpool's defensive solidity. Mathias Jensen delivered a dangerous cross to the back post, where Nathan Collins rose highest to head the ball towards goal. Alisson, Liverpool's reliable goalkeeper, was alert to the danger, making an outstanding point-blank save to preserve his side's lead.

    Collins, not content with his defensive duties, found himself at the other end of the pitch, stepping up to block two successive shots from Salah and Jota, demonstrating Brentford’s resilience in defense.

    Díaz, who had been a constant threat throughout the match, unleashed another powerful shot from inside the box, but Flekken once again displayed his shot-stopping abilities, diving quickly to keep Brentford in the game.

    The breakthrough finally came in the 70th minute when Liverpool's relentless pressure paid off. Szoboszlai's tenacity in midfield won the ball back, leading to a quick sequence of passes involving Alexis Mac Allister and Díaz. The ball found its way to Salah, who had timed his run to perfection, beating the offside trap. The Egyptian forward made no mistake, curling a precise left-footed shot past Flekken to double Liverpool’s lead and secure the victory.

    With this win, Arne Slot etched his name in Liverpool’s history books, becoming the first manager to win each of his first two Premier League games in charge of the club. The victory also solidified Liverpool's position near the top of the table, with the team showing signs of both tactical discipline and attacking prowess under their new manager.

    Liverpool will look to build on this strong start as they continue their Premier League campaign. With Slot’s early success and the team’s cohesive performances, fans at Anfield have every reason to be optimistic about the season ahead. Brentford, despite the loss, showed glimpses of their potential and will aim to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.

