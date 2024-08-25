Luis Suarez scores fastest goal in Inter Miami's history (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 5:47 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Legendary striker Luis Suarez scored the fastest goal in the history of Inter Miami on Sunday (August 25). The Uruguayan found the back of the net inside the opening 24 seconds in his side's Major League Soccer victory against FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium. The 37-year-old netted his second of the night five minutes later, helping the Herons secure three points in the absence of start player Lionel Messi. 

    Also read:  La Liga 2024-25: Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski on target as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1

     

    Marcelo Weigandt combined with Yannick Bright on the right channel and delivered a cross into centre of the box, Suarez chested it down and slotted home beyond the reach of Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano. 

     

    Five minutes later, the Uruguayan doubled the lead after capitalising on a poor back pass by Obinna Nwobodo. The 37-year-old combined with Matias Rojas before firing home from inside the box. It was Suarez's 14th MLS goal of the season and he is currently occupying fifth spot in the top scorers list, behind Cristian Arango (17), Cristian Benteke(17), Denis Bouanga (16) and Daniel Gazdag (14). 

    Although Inter Miami played more than half of the match with a man-less after defender Tomas Aviles was sent off for two yellow cards, they managed to hold on to the two goal lead and secured all three points. Suarez's brace fired the Herons into the playoffs of the MLS. 

    Suarez is one of the most prolific strikers of this generation having scored 558 goals for both club and country so far. Meanwhile, he once formed a lethal strike partnership with Messi and Neymar at Barcelona, known as the MSN. The attacking trio helped the Catalan giants to secure their fifth Champions League title on 2015. 

    In the 2015-16 season, Suarez won the Pichichi trophy, finishing above Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the La Liga top scorers list. The Uruguayan has also won the Premier League golden boot in 2014 after scoring 31 goals for Liverpool. 

    Also read: Serie A 2024-25: Matteo Darmian and Hakan Calhanoglu help Inter Milan beat Lecce 2-0

     

