Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    USA vs New Zealand: International friendly live streaming and probable lineups

    USA were beaten 2-1 by Canada on Saturday (local time), while New Zealand are heading into the match on the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss to Mexico. 

    football USA vs New Zealand: International friendly live streaming and probable lineups scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 6:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

    USA will be hoping to end their three-match losing run when they play host to New Zealand in a friendly at TQL Stadium on Tuesday night (local time). The hosts were beaten 2-1 by Canada on Saturday (local time), while the All Whites are heading into the match on the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss to Mexico. 

    Also read: Chinese Football Association bans 38 players, 5 officials for life in match-fixing and corruption scandal

    USA, who were playing under interim boss Mikey Varas for the first time, conceded two goals through defensive errors. Although USMNT fought back to pull one back courtesy of Lucas De La Tore's 66th-minute effort, Canada held on to the slender lead and handed a third consecutive defeat to the Yanks in all competitions. 

    Since the dramatic come-from-behind victory over Jamaica in the previous CONCACAF Nations League semis, the Stars and Stripes have failed to win their last five matches in all competitions. 

    New Zealand, on the other hand, saw their four-game winning run across all competitions come to an end against Mexico at Rose Bowl on Saturday (local time). Orbelin Pineda, Cesar Huerta and Luis Roma netted one goal each for El Tri. Meanwhile, the All Whites failed to register even a single shot on target in the entire 90 minutes of play. 

    Probable Lineups

    USA probable starting lineup: Turner, Scally, Trusty, Richards, Lund, Musah, Morris, Tillman, Sargent, Pepi, Pulisic

    New Zealand probable starting lineup: Crocombe, Payne, Boxall, Tuiloma, Cacace, Rufer, Stamenic, Barbarouses, Waine, Just Wood

    USA vs New Zealand schedule and fixture

    The international friendly between USA and New Zealand will take place at TQL Stadium on Wednesday at 4:30 AM IST. 

    USA vs New Zealand live streaming details

    Football fans in USA can catch the live action via fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Watch TNT, Max, UNIVERSO, TNT USA, truTV USA and Futbol de Primera Radio

    Also read: Colombia vs Argentina: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Colombia vs Argentina: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups scr

    Colombia vs Argentina: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups

    football Bahrain vs Japan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups scr

    Bahrain vs Japan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups

    football Kerala Blasters unveils squad for 2024-25 Indian Super League scr

    Kerala Blasters unveils squad for 2024-25 ISL

    football Italian fans protest during Israel's national anthem at UEFA Nations League scr

    Italian football fans turn their backs during Israel's anthem before Nations League match

    football Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal captain suffers ankle sprain in Norway's Nations League win scr

    Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal captain suffers ankle sprain in Norway's Nations League win

    Recent Stories

    Devara trailer OUT Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan set to have an epic show in Koratala Siva's film [WATCH] ATG

    'Devara' trailer OUT: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan set to have an epic show in Koratala Siva's film [WATCH]

    'We do not employ your children': Company's memo on 'no sick leave for kids' sparks outrage shk

    'We do not employ your children': Company's memo on 'no sick leave for kids' sparks outrage

    Rice Water for Skin: 6 Amazing benefits you need to know NTI

    Rice Water for Skin: 6 Amazing benefits you need to know

    Rice Water for Skin: 6 Amazing benefits you need to know NTI

    Rice Water for Skin: 6 Amazing benefits you need to know

    football Colombia vs Argentina: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups scr

    Colombia vs Argentina: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon