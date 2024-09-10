USA vs New Zealand: International friendly live streaming and probable lineups

USA were beaten 2-1 by Canada on Saturday (local time), while New Zealand are heading into the match on the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss to Mexico.

USA will be hoping to end their three-match losing run when they play host to New Zealand in a friendly at TQL Stadium on Tuesday night (local time). The hosts were beaten 2-1 by Canada on Saturday (local time), while the All Whites are heading into the match on the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss to Mexico.

USA, who were playing under interim boss Mikey Varas for the first time, conceded two goals through defensive errors. Although USMNT fought back to pull one back courtesy of Lucas De La Tore's 66th-minute effort, Canada held on to the slender lead and handed a third consecutive defeat to the Yanks in all competitions.

Since the dramatic come-from-behind victory over Jamaica in the previous CONCACAF Nations League semis, the Stars and Stripes have failed to win their last five matches in all competitions.

New Zealand, on the other hand, saw their four-game winning run across all competitions come to an end against Mexico at Rose Bowl on Saturday (local time). Orbelin Pineda, Cesar Huerta and Luis Roma netted one goal each for El Tri. Meanwhile, the All Whites failed to register even a single shot on target in the entire 90 minutes of play.

Probable Lineups

USA probable starting lineup: Turner, Scally, Trusty, Richards, Lund, Musah, Morris, Tillman, Sargent, Pepi, Pulisic

New Zealand probable starting lineup: Crocombe, Payne, Boxall, Tuiloma, Cacace, Rufer, Stamenic, Barbarouses, Waine, Just Wood

USA vs New Zealand schedule and fixture

The international friendly between USA and New Zealand will take place at TQL Stadium on Wednesday at 4:30 AM IST.

USA vs New Zealand live streaming details

Football fans in USA can catch the live action via fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Watch TNT, Max, UNIVERSO, TNT USA, truTV USA and Futbol de Primera Radio

