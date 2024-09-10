Suryakumar Yadav's epic reaction to ISL free-kick goals goes viral (WATCH)

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav reacted to some of the best free-kick goals in the Indian Super League so far. The ISL 2024-25 season is set to kickoff from September 13.

Football is often referred to as the 'beautiful game', and free-kick goals are one of the most beautiful aspects of the game. Finding the back of the net from a dead ball situation is no mean task and that's why free-kick specialists are rated very highly. Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav, in a video shared by the Indian Super League, was seen watching some of the best free-kick goals in the tournament so far. The flamboyant batsman was awestruck by some of the direct free-kick goals scored in India's top division.

Greg Stewart's stunning strike against Kerala Blasters FC on December 2021, was one of the best free-kick goals in the history of the competition. The Scottish playmaker, who was then playing for Jamshedpur FC, curled the ball in from almost 35 yards out. It was a jaw dropping left-footed strike from the 34-year-old as found the back of the net from a nearly impossible angle.

The likes of Cleiton Silva, Diego Forlan and Dimitri Petratos among others also found the top corner with long-range free-kicks, while India international Liston Colaco's swirling strike and celebration against Bengaluru FC drew similarities with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 2024-25 edition of Indian Super League set to kickoff on Friday (September 13), with Mohun Bagan Super Giants playing host to Mumbai City FC at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium. The Mariner's are the reigning ISL Shield winners having finished on to the league standings, while MFC lifted the ISL trophy courtesy of defeating MBSG 3-1 in the final last season.

