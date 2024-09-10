UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Kolo Muani and Dembele on target as France beat Belgium 2-0

France secured all three points in front of their own supporters thanks to one goal each from Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele. The result helped Les Bleus to move to three points from two games in League A Group 2, three adrift of leaders Italy.

France recorded their first victory of UEFA Nations League 2024-25, defeating Belgium 2-0 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Monday evening (local time). Les Bleus, who were beaten 3-1 by Italy last week, secured al three points in front of their own supporters thanks to one goal each from Randal Kolo Muani and Ousmane Dembele.

France head coach Didier Deschamps made couple of changes to the starting eleven, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola and Theo Hernandez dropping to the bench. Marcus Thuram, Kolo Muani and Dembele formed a new look front three and they made a positive impact as Les Bleus drew the first blood in the 29th-minute.

Captain N'Golo Kante setup Dembele inside the box, the PSG man's scuffed attempt was saved by visiting goalkeeper Koen Casteels, but the rebound fell to Kolo Muani and the Inter Milan striker made no mistake, smashing home from 10 yards out.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 57th-minute courtesy of Dembele's stunning left-footed strike. The 27-year-old cut inside from the right and dribbled past couple of Belgium players before firing home past Casteels into the back of the net. It was the former Barcelona man's sixth international goal of his career.

Mbappe came off the bench in the 67th-minute and nearly added to France's tally in the 73rd-minute after being set up by Dembele, but Casteels stood form to deny the Real Madrid star. Five minutes from time, Mbappe made a scintillating run from the middle of the park, went all the way into the penalty box, but his shot lacked venom and was comfortably dealt by the visiting goalkeeper.

In the other match of League A Group 2, Italy defeated Israel 2-1 in Budapest. One goal each from Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean powered Azzurri to their second successive win in the tournament. The Chosen Ones scored a consolation goal through Mohammad Abu Fani in the 90th-minute. Luciano Spalletti's side are currently occupying top spot in the four-team table, having taken a maximum of six points from two games, three clear of France and Belgium.

