    Saudi Arabia vs Japan: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Saudi Arabia secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win against China last time out, while Japan thrashed Bahrain 5-0 in their second Group C fixture last month. 

    football Saudi Arabia vs Japan: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 5:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

    Saudi Arabia will play host to Japan in a AFC World Cup qualifier on Thursday at King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah. The hosts are unbeaten in Group C of the third round, following a not so great September camp, while the visitors are boasting a perfect record in the section. 

    Also read: Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp returns to football with Red Bull role; says 'nothing could excite me more'

    The Green Falcons started the third round of World Cup qualification with a less than ideal 1-1 draw against Group A minnows Indonesia on September 5. But they got the better of China in their subsequent outing despite the fact that defender Mohamed Kanno received a straight red card in the opening 19 minutes. Hasan Kadesh netted either side of half-time whistle to seal all three points for Roberto Mancini's side. The Al-Itihad player netted the winner in the 90th-minute. 

    Saudi Arabia are currently sitting second in the group, with four points to their name from two games, two points adrift of leaders Japan. The Samurai Blue thrashed China 7-0, with Takumi Minamino starring with a brace, in their first third round match. Hajime Moriyasu's side were at their ruthless best once again just five days later, demolishing Bahrain 5-0. Ayase Ueda, Hidemasa Morita and Koki Ogawa found the back of the net at Bahrain National Stadium. 

    The previous meeting between these two sides was during the final stages of 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where Japan prevailed 2-0 thanks to goals from Minamino and Junya Ito. 

    Probable Lineups

    Saudi Arabia probable starting lineup: Al-Owais, Tambakti, Lajami, Kadesh, Abdulhamid, Al-Juwayr, Al Malki, Al Dawsari, Al Hamddan, Al-Dawsari, Al-Buraikan

    Japan probable starting lineup: Suzuki, Itakura, Taniguchi, Machida, Doan, endo, Morita, Mitoma, Minamino, Kamada, Ueda

    Saudi Arabia vs Japan schedule and fixture

    The 2026 world Cup qualifier between Saudi Arabia and Japan will take place at King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday at 11:30 PM IST. 

    Saudi Arabia vs Japan live streaming details

    Football fans in India can live stream the game through Fan Code. Meanwhile, those in Saudi Arabia can watch the match on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, Shahid, Shoof, beIN Sports HD 2, and people in Japan can tune to DAZN Japan.

    Also read: Bahrain vs Indonesia: World Cup qualifier match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

