Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wojciech Szczesny to make Barcelona debut after international break

    Barcelona's newly signed goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will not make his debut against Deportivo Alaves on Sunday (October 6). The 34-year-old will only be available for selection after the international break, manager Hansi Flick said on Saturday. 

    football Wojciech Szczesny to make Barcelona debut after international break scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 4:55 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    Barcelona's newly signed goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will not make his debut against Deportivo Alaves on Sunday (October 6). The 34-year-old will only be available for selection after the international break, manager Hansi Flick said on Saturday. 

    Also read:  Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery

    The Catalan giants signed Szczesny as a free agent last month after Marc Andre ter Stegen suffered a horrific knee injury, which will keep him out of action for around eight months. The Polish goalkeeper came out of retirement to sign a one-year deal with Blaugrana. 

    "Szczesny is in good shape and with his experience, character and quality I think he is the very best option for the club. It's very good to have him, he will help us a lot but he is not with us against Alaves," Flick said. 

    Barcelona will play away to Alaves on Sunday, aiming to take three point lead over the chasing pack. Flick side are currently occupying top spot in the La Liga table, having collected 21 points from 8 games, level on points with second-placed Real Madrid, who have played a game more. 

    "I am sure after the international break Szczesny will be an option for us. For him also, to play for Barca will be great. We will see how he is doing in training, we have a lot of time," The German tactician added. 

    Barcelona suffered a 4-2 defeat away to Osasuna last weekend, and it was their first La Liga loss of the season. Flick has said his decision to rest couple of key players at El Sadar had an impact as Los Rojillos took a 2-0 lead in the first-half. 

    Although the German tactician tried to turn things around by introducing the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha in the second-half, the hosts netted two more goals and secured all three points.

    "It's normal to get angry, everyone wants to play more. Those changes had to be made. It's a decision that they have to accept and they did," Flick said. 

    "Lamine Yamal complained that he wasn't receiving many balls, but now he can work on fixing that. We have to avoid the many mistakes we made at Osasuna. We need to have more control and possession. It is going to be a high intensity game at Alaves."

    Also read: MLS 2024: Inter Miami stay on track for record points tally with 1-0 win in Toronto

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery scr

    Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery

    football MLS 2024: Inter Miami stay on track for record points tally with 1-0 win in Toronto scr

    MLS 2024: Inter Miami stay on track for record points tally with 1-0 win in Toronto

    football La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Valverde, Vinicius on target as Real Madrid beat Villareal

    football Al Nassr vs Al Orobah: Saudi Pro League match preview, probable lineups and live steaming scr

    Al Nassr vs Al Orobah: Saudi Pro League match preview, probable lineups and live steaming

    football Toronto vs Inter Miami: MLS match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Toronto vs Inter Miami: MLS match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Recent Stories

    Yogi government to host grand 'Shakti Mahotsav' at 16 Shaktipeeths across UP, various programs to be held dmn

    Yogi government to host grand 'Shakti Mahotsav' at 16 Shaktipeeths across UP, various programs to be held

    Man arrested for brutally assaulting individual in Delhi for 'no public urination' request dmn

    Man arrested for brutally assaulting individual in Delhi for 'no public urination' request

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah ignites unforgettable magic at London concert NTI

    WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah ignites unforgettable magic at London concert

    football Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery scr

    Dani Carvajal injury: Real Madrid defender set to undergo ACL surgery

    Israel on High Alert: Indian workers return home for festivals amid war tensions RBA

    Israel on High Alert: Indian workers return home for festivals amid war tensions

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon