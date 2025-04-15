Image Credit : Getty

As the summer transfer window of 2025 approaches, Real Madrid are once again making headlines — not just for their ongoing dominance on the pitch but also for what could be a blockbuster move off it. The Spanish giants are reportedly preparing a contingency plan should Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior leave for Saudi Arabia in a mega-money transfer. And their target? None other than Manchester City’s goal machine Erling Haaland.

With Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham already installed as cornerstones of Los Blancos' next Galácticos era, the addition of Haaland would signal a frightening evolution of Real Madrid’s attacking trident. But is the Norwegian striker an ideal replacement for Vinicius Junior? Let’s take a deep dive.