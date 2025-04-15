- Home
- Sports
- Real Madrid eyeing Haaland if Vinicius Jr heads to Saudi: Is Man City star an ideal replacement?
Real Madrid eyeing Haaland if Vinicius Jr heads to Saudi: Is Man City star an ideal replacement?
Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Erling Haaland as a blockbuster replacement for Vinicius Jr, who could join the Saudi Pro League in 2025 amid contract tensions.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Real Madrid eye Erling Haaland?
As the summer transfer window of 2025 approaches, Real Madrid are once again making headlines — not just for their ongoing dominance on the pitch but also for what could be a blockbuster move off it. The Spanish giants are reportedly preparing a contingency plan should Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior leave for Saudi Arabia in a mega-money transfer. And their target? None other than Manchester City’s goal machine Erling Haaland.
With Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham already installed as cornerstones of Los Blancos' next Galácticos era, the addition of Haaland would signal a frightening evolution of Real Madrid’s attacking trident. But is the Norwegian striker an ideal replacement for Vinicius Junior? Let’s take a deep dive.
The Situation: Vinicius Junior and the Saudi Temptation
Vinicius Jr’s current deal with Real Madrid runs until 2027, but contract talks have hit a snag. The Brazilian reportedly wants to become the club’s highest earner — above even Mbappe and Bellingham — something that club president Florentino Perez is reluctant to sanction due to Madrid’s strict wage hierarchy.
Despite his desire to stay, interest from the Saudi Pro League remains strong. Intermediaries have held talks with his camp since September 2024, with a fresh round of negotiations happening in Prague earlier this year. The financials are staggering: a €1 billion contract offer and a transfer fee potentially over €300 million.
Perez, known for his strategic ruthlessness, is now reportedly preparing for the possibility of selling Vinicius — and he's said to have identified Erling Haaland as the marquee name to replace him.
The Target: Erling Haaland – Madrid’s Longstanding Obsession
Real Madrid’s admiration for Haaland isn’t new. The club had explored signing the Norwegian in 2022 before he joined Manchester City, and again in 2024, before Haaland extended his deal until 2034. However, there is reportedly no release clause in this new contract, meaning Real would need to shell out upwards of €150-200 million to prise him from the Etihad.
2024-25 Season Stats: Haaland vs. Vinicius
In the ongoing 2024-25 season, Erling Haaland has netted 21 goals in the Premier League and 8 in the Champions League so far, while Vinicius Junior has scored 11 goals in LaLiga and 7 in the UCL.
Despite having fewer goals in comparison to the 2023-24 season in Premier League, the Man City star continues to be one of Europe’s most lethal No. 9. He is a pure striker — dominating the box, making intelligent runs, and finishing clinically with both feet and head.
Vinicius Jr, on the other hand, remains one of the most creative and dynamic wide players in world football. His dribbling, chance creation, and ability to stretch defenses from the left wing are pivotal to Madrid’s fluid attack.
Skill Set Comparison: Different Profiles, Different Threats
Vinicius Jr: Explosive winger, thrives in 1v1s, opens up space for others, and is essential in transition and wide overloads.
Erling Haaland: Penalty-box predator, deadly on the counter, excels in tight spaces, thrives on service from wide and central areas.
While they play in completely different roles — Vinicius as an inverted left winger, Haaland as a central striker — both are match-winners in their own right.
How Haaland Would Fit with Mbappe and Bellingham
If Vinicius leaves and Haaland arrives, Carlo Ancelotti (or his successor) could pivot to a more direct 4-3-1-2 or even a 4-3-3 with Haaland as the spearhead.
Scenario A: 4-3-1-2
- Bellingham plays behind the strikers, orchestrating play.
- Mbappe gets more freedom to drift in from wide areas.
- Haaland becomes the reference point, constantly occupying defenders and capitalizing on service from Mbappe, Bellingham, and overlapping fullbacks.
Scenario B: 4-3-3 (Narrow)
- Real becomes a more central and vertical team, using speed and through balls.
- Haaland's presence forces defences to sit deeper, opening lanes for Mbappe and Rodrygo.
Pros of Signing Haaland
- Goal Guarantee: You’re virtually guaranteed 30+ goals per season.
- Big-Game Player: Proven in Champions League knockout rounds.
- Commercial Impact: One of the most marketable players in the world.
- Long-Term No. 9: Could be Madrid’s striker for the next decade.
Cons / Challenges
- Style Adjustment: Madrid’s possession-heavy style may need to adapt.
- Lack of Width: Losing Vinicius means less verticality and width.
- Cost: €200M+ and a massive wage could strain financials.
- Injury Risk: Haaland has had muscle issues in the past.
Final Verdict: Ideal Replacement?
In pure positional terms, Haaland is not a like-for-like replacement for Vinicius. One is a winger, the other a striker. But in terms of star power, productivity, and long-term value, Haaland might be the only player in world football who can offset the loss of a talent like Vinicius.
If Perez can pull this off — and if the system evolves to accommodate Haaland alongside Mbappe and Bellingham — we could be witnessing the birth of one of the most terrifying attacking trios in football history.