Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti disappointed after 1-1 La Liga draw at Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was disappointed after his side conceded a last ditch equaliser away to Atletico Madrid on Sunday night (local time). The first Madrid derby of the 2024-25 La Liga season ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw as Eder Militao's second-half opener was canceled out by Angel Correa's 95th-minute effort. Meanwhile, the game was suspended for 20 minutes after objects were thrown at the visiting players by Los Colchoners fans.

Real Madrid dominated the proceedings for the majority of the game, but the hosts came to life in the final quarter and earned a point. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak had a busy night as he was forced to make couple of impressive saves to deny Jude Belingham and Aurelien Tchouameni. However, Los Blancos deservedly broke the deadlock in the 64th-minute when Vinicius Junior's cross from the left flank found Militao at the far post and the defender made no mistake as he smashed home from close range.

""Its hard to cope with a draw in which we were very close to winning," Ancelotti told reporters. "It can happen, the opponents are very strong and have a lot of quality. Their goal was in the last minute, its a pity. We controlled the game well, we came close."

"But I always like to think positive. We've won a point away from home and we are a point closer (to leaders Barcelona, who lost 4-2 to Osasuna on Saturday). The dynamic is good, we are in contention and we don't despair, a draw here can mean a good point for the future"

Atletico leveled the score five minutes into the injury time when substitutes Javi Galan and Correa combined to get the better of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Galan played a perfect through ball to find the run of Correa, who rounded the Belgian international before slotting home into an empty net.

There was still time for more drama as Atletico midfielder Marcos Llorente was sent off for a lunging tackle on Fran Garcia. The referee initially awarded a yellow card, but after VAR intervention the Spaniard was given his marching orders.

Real Madrid are currently occupying second spot in the La Liga standings, having collected 18 points from eight games, three adrift of Barcelona, and two clear of third-placed Atletico. Los Blancos will next travel to Lille in the mid-week, aiming to make it two wins from as many Champions League games this season.

