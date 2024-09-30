La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid grabs last gasp equaliser against Real Madrid

Real Madrid broke the deadlock through Eder Miliato's 64th-minute strike before Angel Correa scored Atletico Madrid's equaliser five minutes into the injury time.

Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa scored a 95th-minute equaliser as the hosts secured a 1-1 La Liga draw against Real Madrid at Metropolitano on Sunday night (local time). Los Blancos drew the first blood through Eder Militao mid-way through the second-half before the game was suspended for a while.

Atletico started brightly as Julian Alvarez made a darting run down the left flank and forced a save from Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the near post. In response, Fedrico Valverde tested home goalkeeper Jan Oblak from outside the box.

Los Blancos kept pushing for the opener with Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham forcing saves from Oblak. The visitors deservedly broke the deadlock in the 64th-minute thanks to Militao. Vinicius' cross from the left flank found compatriot Militao at the far post and the Brazilian made no mistake as he smashed home from close range.

However, shortly afterwards, the match was briefly suspended after objects were thrown onto the pitch by Atletico fans as Real Madrid celebrated. The game resumed after 20 minutes delay. 18 minutes from time, Vinicius spun away from Jimenez and unleashed a low drive which was kept out by Oblak.

Atletico substitute Samuel Lino displayed great footwork to get the batter of Militao on the left channel but the 24-year-old's shot was tipped over the bar by Courtois. One minute into the injury time, Antoine Griezmann saw his long range free-kick narrowly going over the cross bar.

Diego Simeone's side finally scored the equaliser five minutes into the injury time, when the substitutes Javi Galan and Correa combined to find the back of the net. Galan delivered a perfect through ball to pick the run of Correa and the Argentine rounded Courtois before slotting home from close range.

Although the goal was initially disallowed for off side, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) confirmed the 29-year-old was onside when racing on to the defence-splitting pass. There was still time for Atletico's Marcos Llorente to be sent off as the Spaniard received his marching orders for a lunging tackle on Fran Garcia.

