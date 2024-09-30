Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid grabs last gasp equaliser against Real Madrid

    Real Madrid broke the deadlock through Eder Miliato's 64th-minute strike before Angel Correa scored Atletico Madrid's equaliser five minutes into the injury time. 

    football La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid grabs last gasp equaliser against Real Madrid scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 10:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

    Atletico Madrid striker Angel Correa scored a 95th-minute equaliser as the hosts secured a 1-1 La Liga draw against Real Madrid at Metropolitano on Sunday night (local time). Los Blancos drew the first blood through Eder Militao mid-way through the second-half before the game was suspended for a while. 

    Also read:  FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for two World Cup qualifiers  

    Atletico started brightly as Julian Alvarez made a darting run down the left flank and forced a save from Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the near post. In response, Fedrico Valverde tested home goalkeeper Jan Oblak from outside the box. 

    Los Blancos kept pushing for the opener with Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham forcing saves from Oblak. The visitors deservedly broke the deadlock in the 64th-minute thanks to Militao. Vinicius' cross from the left flank found compatriot Militao at the far post and the Brazilian made no mistake as he smashed home from close range. 

    However, shortly afterwards, the match was briefly suspended after objects were thrown onto the pitch by Atletico fans as Real Madrid celebrated. The game resumed after 20 minutes delay. 18 minutes from time, Vinicius spun away from Jimenez and unleashed a low drive which was kept out by Oblak. 

    Atletico substitute Samuel Lino displayed great footwork to get the batter of Militao on the left channel but the 24-year-old's shot was tipped over the bar by Courtois. One minute into the injury time, Antoine Griezmann saw his long range free-kick narrowly going over the cross bar. 

    Diego Simeone's side finally scored the equaliser five minutes into the injury time, when the substitutes Javi Galan and Correa combined to find the back of the net. Galan delivered a perfect through ball to pick the run of Correa and the Argentine rounded Courtois before slotting home from close range.

    Although the goal was initially disallowed for off side, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) confirmed the 29-year-old was onside when racing on to the defence-splitting pass. There was still time for Atletico's Marcos Llorente to be sent off as the Spaniard received his marching orders for a lunging tackle on Fran Garcia.

     Also read: IPL Auction 2025 shake-up: BCCI limits overseas earnings, Starc's Rs 24.75 crore feat out of reach

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football North East United vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    North East United vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for two World Cup qualifiers scr

    FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for two World Cup qualifiers

    football La Liga 2024-25: Diego Simeone praises Atletico Madrid's strong defensive display after 1-0 win away to Celta Vigo scr

    Diego Simeone praises Atletico Madrid's strong defensive display after 1-0 win against Celta Vigo

    football La Liga 2024-25: Julian Alvarez strikes late as Atletico Madrid edge past Celta Vigo scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Julian Alvarez strikes late as Atletico Madrid edge past Celta Vigo

    Recent Stories

    Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for his contribution to Indian cinema ATG

    Mithun Chakraborty to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for his contribution to Indian cinema

    Kannada filmmaker Hemanth Rao slams IIFA, says 'extremely disrespectful' RBA

    Kannada filmmaker Hemanth Rao slams IIFA, says 'extremely disrespectful'

    Karan Veer Mehra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Is Bigg Boss 18 next? Here's what you need to know NTI

    Karan Veer Mehra wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Is Bigg Boss 18 next? Here's what you need to know

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi warns Karnataka ADGP over Pig remark against HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi warns Karnataka ADGP over ‘Pig’ remark against HD Kumaraswamy

    Devara Part 1' box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer earns THIS in India ATG

    'Devara Part 1' box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer earns THIS in India

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon