    FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for two World Cup qualifiers

    Emiliano Martinez will miss Argentina's next month's matches against Venezuela and Bolivia. The 32-year-old was accused of slapping cameraman after his side's 2-1 defeat to Colombia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match on September 10 .

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 3:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 3:01 PM IST

    Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been suspended by FIFA's disciplinary committee for two World Cup qualifying matches for "violating principles of fair play". The 32-year-old will miss La Albiceleste's next month's matches against Venezuela and Bolivia. 

    AFA said in a statement that FIFA's disciplinary commission sanctioned Martinez due to incidents in two World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month. The soccer body didn't describe which incidents led to the ban.

    "Damian Emiliano Martinez is being held responsible for his offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play," AFA's statement read. "It should be noted that the Argentine Football Association expresses its absolute disagreement with the decision taken by the FIFA disciplinary committee," it added. 

    Martinez was accused of slapping cameraman after his side's 2-1 defeat to Colombia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match on September 10 (local time). Later, Colombia’s association of sports journalists, known as ACORD, wanted FIFA to take action against Martinez. It's president Favier Hoyos Hernandez said in a statement “As the journalistic authority in this country, ACORD wants FIFA to produce an exemplary sanction against Mr. Emiliano Dibu Martínez, who is no role model for new generations,”  

    Argentina saw their 12-game wining run come to an end against Colombia at Estadio Metropolitano after Yerson Mosquera and James Rodriguez netted for the hosts either side of Nicolas Gonzalez's equaliser. 

    Despite the defeat, Lionel Scaloni's side are sitting at the summit of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings, having collected 18 points from eight matches, just two clear of the chasing pack. The top six teams will secure direct qualification for the footballing extravaganza set to be co-hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada in 2026, while the seventh-placed nation will enter an inter-confederation playoff. 

