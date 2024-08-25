Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lamine Yamal talks on Barcelona's approach after 2-1 win against Athletic: "we always aim to be aggressive"

    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    Despite the fact that a number of key players were missing with injuries and other issues, Barcelona secured a comprehensive 2-1 La Liga win against Athletic Bilbao in their home opener on Saturday. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring with a sublime left-footed curler mid-way through the first-half at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys. 

    Athletic goalkeeper Alex Pandilla parried the ball to the path of Yamal just out side the box. The 17-year-old Spaniard cut inside, got past couple of defenders, made bit of space for himself and curled the ball into the far bottom corner with perfect left-footed shot. It was the Euro 2024 winner's first goal of the season for Blaugrana. 

    Speaking to DAZN, Yamal talked about the goal. "I followed the play and noticed a gap. When I saw the space, I took my chance and shot. Goals are essential for winning games, and I always strive to find the back of the net. The more goals we score, the better for us," he said. 

    Although Athletic leveled the score through Oihan Sancet's penalty kick in the 42nd-minute, the home side came out all guns blazing in the second-half and restored the lead 15 minutes from time. Robert Lewandowski pounced on a loose ball inside the box and slotted home past Pandilla. 

    Hansi Flick's side have now won first two games of the 2024-25 season. On Saturday, the the Catalan giants recorded 65% possession and attempted 13 shots with five of them on target. The margin of victory could have been bigger if not for the woodwork and some brilliant saves by Pandilla.

    Talking about the teams approach, Yamal said, "We always aim to be aggressive and look for opportunities to attack. When we have the ball, we move quickly and decisively, creating significant danger for out opponents."

