    Hansi Flick delighted with Robert Lewandowski's form after Barcelona's 2-1 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao

    Lewandowski scored the winner in the 75th-minute after Lamine Yamal's opener was canceled out by Oihan Sancet's penalty kick in the first-half. The Poland international has now scored three goals from opening two games of the season.

    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 1:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was delighted with Robert Lewandowski's form after the 2-1 La Liga win against Athletic Bilbao at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday. Lewandowski scored the winner in the 75th-minute after Lamine Yamal's opener was canceled out by Oihan Sancet's penalty kick in the first-half. 

    Lewandowski's has now scored three goals from opening two games of the season. The Poland international netted a brace in Barcelona's 2-1 victory away to Valencia at Mestalla last time out. "I know Robert (Lewandowski) really well and I don't think he has returned to form because that's how I have always seen him as a player," Flick told DAZN.

    Lewandowski was unlucky not to have scored more goals as he was denied twice by the woodwork, and the 36-year-old's stunning first-time volley from Raphinha's cross was brilliantly kept out by the visiting goalkeeper. "I'm happy with him because it's not only the goals he scores, it's his collective effort, the way he dedicates himself to pressing high and very effectively," Flick said.

    At 36, Lewandowski is one of the fittest players in world football. The Poland international is arguably one of the greatest strikers of this generation having scored 654 goals for both club and county so far. The 36-year-old spent eight years at Bayern Munich (2014-22) where he broke a number of records.

    Moreover, Lewandowski won his only Champions League title till date under the guidance of Flick at Bayern Munich in 2021. The 36-year-old scored 83 goals from 71 matches between 2019 and 2021 when the German tactician was at the helm of Bayern. "Physically, he is 100%. He is a total professional, who takes fitness very seriously. He knows how to handle pressure and we saw that after the equaliser in the second half. He is a great player" Flick further said.

    The victory helped Barcelona to move to the summit of the initial La Liga standings. Flick's side will next take on Rayo Vallecano at Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday, while Athletic Club will play host to Valencia in the mid-week.   

