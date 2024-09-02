Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe nets double as Real Madrid beat Real Betis 2-0

    Kylian Mbappe, who moved to Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, opened his account in the La Liga with a fine finish after Federico Valverde's beautiful backheel pass in the 67th-minute. The French superstar completed his brace eight minutes later, this time from the penalty spot. 

    La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe nets double as Real Madrid beat Real Betis 2-0
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half brace as Real Madrid defeated Real Betis 2-0 in a La Liga fixture at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night (September 1). The Frenchman, who moved to Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, opened his account in the Spanish top flight with a fine finish in the 67th-minute. The 25-year-old completed his brace eight minutes later, this time from the penalty spot. 

    Mbappe, who scored in Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup victory against Atalanta, failed to find the back of the net in the first three La Liga games this season. The French superstar has now netted three goals in his first five appearances for Los Blancos. 

    Real Betis came into the match on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 win against Kryvbas in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying play-off and the Green and Whites had chances to take the lead at Santiago Bernabeu with Abde Ezzalzouli heading narrowly wide from close range. 

    Mid-way through the first-half Federico Valverde played a brilliant through ball for Mabappe, but the Frenchman's effort went across the face goal. The home side dominated the proceedings as Rodrygo side netted with a left-footed effort from inside the box. Vinicius's deflected shot struck the woodwork before the rebound fell to Mbappe in front of goal, but the 25-year-old's first-time strike went over the bar. 

    Real Madrid saw two penalty appeals ruled out by the referee before finally breaking the deadlock mid-way through the second-half. Vinicius cut inside from the right and dribbled past couple of player, before playing the ball to Valverde on the edge of the box, the Uruguayan's beautiful back-heel pass released Mabappe on goal and the Frenchman made no mistake as he slotted home from 12 yards out. 

    15 minutes from time, Mbappe scored his second of the night courtesy of a penalty after Vinicus was brought down by visiting goalkeeper Rui Silva. The victory helped Real Madrid to climb to the second spot in the La Liga standings, having taken eight points from three games, four adrift of initial leaders Barcelona. Meanwhile, the result kept Betis winless after three outings in the Spanish top flight. Manuel Pellegrini's side had drawn two fixtures. 

