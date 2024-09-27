La Liga 2024-25: Julian Alvarez strikes late as Atletico Madrid edge past Celta Vigo

Julian Alvarez's lone goal in the 90th-minute helped Atletico Madrid secure a 1-0 away-win over Celta Vigo at Balaidos in La Liga on Thursday (local time). The result helped Diego Simeon's side secure their fourth win and move to 15 points from seven games, just two adrift of top two and one clear of fourth placed Villarreal, in the Spanish top flight standings.

It was Celta who started brightly in front of their own supporters as Atletico goalkeeper made a brilliant save to deny Iago Aspas in the first-half. The Slovenian keeper made another save from Borja Iglesias's close-range header after 57-minutes to keep the score goalless.

Celta keeper Vicente Guaita made the first real save of the match in the 79th-minute when he had to dive low to his right to deny substitute Rodrigo Riquelme at the near post. The hosts kept pushing for the opener but lacked composure in front of goal as Javier Galiano ballooned his effort from close range.

The Sky Blues were made to pay for not taking their chances as Atletico scored the winner right on the stroke of full time. Substitute Alvarez slotted home from Antoine Griezmann's in-swinging cross from the right channel.

Celta had close to 60% possession and attempted 10 shots with four of them on target, compared to just two efforts on target by the visitors. "(Scoring) helps for confidence, and it's always to help the team.. these are three important points," said Alvarez. "We knew that it would be a difficult game, Celta have done very well at home. Bit by bit we improved in the game, and in the second-half we made some chances."

Espanyol 1-2 Villareal, Los Palmas 1-1 Real Betis

In the other match of the day, Villarreal came from behind to secure 2-1 win away to Espanyol. The Yellow Submarine, who were thrashed 5-1 by Barcelona last week, went behind through Jofre Carreras' opener on the stroke of half-time.

However, Ayoze Perez scored the equaliser six minutes into the first-half injury time. The 31-year-old completed his brace three minutes into the hour-mark and helped Villarreal secure their fourth La Liga win of the season.

Real Betis earned a points away to Las Palmas. Alberto Moleiro put the hosts ahead inside the opening nine minutes before the visitors leveled the score through Giovani Lo Celso's finish from close range in the first-half injury time. The Argentine midfielder has now scored four goals in last three appearances for Los Verdiblancos.

