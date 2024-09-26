Hansi Flick says Robert Lewandowski is the best central striker in the world for the last 10 years

Robert Lewandowski is leading the Pichichi race with seven goals to he name from as many games, while his Barcelona teammate Raphina and Real Madrid man Kylian Mbape have netted five times each so far.

Robert Lewndowski scored his seventh goal of the season as Barcelona edged past Getafe1-0 in La Liga on Wednesday night (local time). The 36-year-old is leading the Pichichi race with seven scalps to his name, two clear of teammate Raphina and Real Madrid's Kylian Kbappe. Moreover, the Poland international also has two assists to his name.

Lewaandowski joined Barcelona in 2022 after spending eight seasons at Bayern Munich. The Polish footballer, who arrived in Catalonia with 344 goals to his name from 375 appearances for Bavarians, scored 33 goals across all competitions in his first season with Barcelona. However the 2023-24 season was mediocre with respect to Lewandowski's standards, as he found the back of the net only 19 times from 35 La Liga appearances.

Nevertheless Lewandowski seems to have regained his potent goal-scoring form under his former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick. The 36-year-old has scored in five of the opening seven league games so far. According to Fabrizio Romano, Hansi Flick said: “Robert Lewandowski has been the best centre striker in the world for the last 10 years”. His job is to play in front and score goals, and he does that. Simple!”.

Lewandowski is one of those complete striker's in world football. The Poland international stands 1.85m tall, is well built, capable of scoring with both his feet and strong in the air. The 36-year-old rose to lime light with his goal-scoring prowess for Borussia Dortmund. He spent four seasons (2010-14) with BVB, scoring 104 goals from 183 appearances before switching to Bayern. He won a total of 19 titles with the Bavarians, including a UEFA Champions League trophy in 2020 under the stewardship of Flick.

Now, with Flick's arrival in Barcelona, Lewandowski seems to be performing at his usual best. He is linking up pretty well with fellow attackers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. Apart from scoring goals, he has been creating chances for fellow attackers as the likes of Yamal, Dani Olmo, Pedri and Raphinha have netted a combined total of 13 goals in the initial stage of the season. Hopefully, he will continue to preform at this level for the reminder of the season and help the Blaugrana add more trophies into their cabinet.

Barcelona are currently sitting at the summit of the La Liga 2024-25 standings, with 21 points to their name from seven games, four clear of the chasing pack. The Catalan giants will next play away to seventh-placed Osasuna on Saturday, before welcoming Young Boys for the Champions League clash. Flick's side suffered a surprise loss away to AS Monaco in their Champions League opener last week and will be hoping to secure their first continental victory of the campaign, against the Swiss outfit, earlier next month.

