Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Europa League 2024-25: 10-man Tottenham thrash Qarabag 3-0; AS Roma play 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao

    Radu Dragusin received a straight red card inside the opening seven minutes but Tottenham netted three goals thanks to one effort each from Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr and Dominik Solanki. 

    football Europa League 2024-25: 10-man Tottenham thrash Qarabag 3-0; AS Roma play 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    Tottenham started their UEFA Europa League 2024-25 campaign with a dominant 3-0 win against Qarabag despite playing more than 80 minutes with 10 men. Radu Dragusin received a straight red card inside the opening seven minutes but the hosts netted three goals thanks to one effort each from Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr and Dominik Solanki. 

    Also read:  Barcelona set to sign Wojciech Szczesny as replacement for injured Ter Stegen

    Central defender Dragusin was sent off for bringing down Juninho, who was through on goal. Despite the early set back, Ange Postecoglu's side took the lead in the 12th-minute. Qarabag defence were caught playing out from the back and Solanki set up Johnson to smash home from the right side of the penalty box. It was the 23-year-old's third goal in as many games. 

    Tottenham doubled their lead seven minutes into the second-half when Pape Sarr's first-time volley from a corner-kick deflected off Patrick Andrade and went inside the net. Three minutes later, the visitors were awarded a penalty when Yves Bissouma was brought down by Elvin Cafarquliyev inside the area, but Toral Bayramov's effort from the penalty spot kissed the crossbar and went out. 

    Tottenham scored their third goal of the night in the 68th-minute. Son Heung-min's shot from outside the box was saved by Qarabag goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski, but Solanki pounced on the rebound to slot home from close range. 

    Roma 1-1 Athletic Bilbao, Fenerbahce 2-1 Union SG

    In the other match of the day, Athletic Bilbao came from behind to earn a point away to Roma at Stadio Olimpico.  Artem Dovbyk's first-half opener was canceled out by Aitor Paredes' late header. 

    Roma drew the first blood in front of their own supporters thanks to Dovbyk, who headed home from Angelino's perfect cross from the left flank. It was the Ukrainian's third goal from last three games for his new club. 

    The La Liga side leveled the score five minutes from time. Alejandra Berenguer's in-swinging free-kick from the left channel found Unai Nunez at the far post, the Spaniard nodded across goal for Paredes to head home from close range. 

    Fenerbahce got the better of Union  Saint-Gilloise 2-1 in a high-voltage encounter at Sukru Sarakoglu. Caglar Soyuncu put Jose Mourinho's side ahead in the 26th-minute before Christian Burgess' 82nd-minute own goal doubled the lead. Though Ross Sykes pulled one back for the visitors in the injury time, the Turkish side held on to the slender lead and secured all three points. 

    Both side finished the match with a man-less after Belgian outfit saw Kevin MacAllister sent off 17 minutes from time, while Fenerbahce substitute Bright Osayi-Samuel was given the marching orders for two yellow card offences. 

     Also read: Hansi Flick says Robert Lewandowski is the best central striker in the world for the last 10 years

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Hansi Flick says Robert Lewandowski is the best central striker in the world for the last 10 years scr

    Hansi Flick says Robert Lewandowski is the best central striker in the world for the last 10 years

    Barcelona set to sign Wojciech Szczesny as replacement for injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen

    Barcelona set to sign Wojciech Szczesny as replacement for injured Ter Stegen

    football EFL Cup 2024-25: Liverpool, Arsenal enter fourth round with 5-1 wins scr

    EFL Cup 2024-25: Liverpool, Arsenal enter fourth round with 5-1 wins

    football La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona maintains perfect record with 1-0 win over Getafe scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona maintains perfect record with 1-0 win over Getafe

    OFFICIAL: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe suffers hamstring injury, faces three-week layoff dmn

    OFFICIAL: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe suffers hamstring injury, faces three-week layoff

    Recent Stories

    Hezbollah aerial commander killed: How Israel eliminated Hussein Srour who developed UAVs in Lebanon (WATCH) snt

    Hezbollah aerial commander killed: How Israel eliminated Hussein Srour who developed UAVs in Lebanon (WATCH)

    MUDA land scam verdict is politically motivated says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan stirs controversy vkp

    MUDA land scam verdict is ‘politically motivated’: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan stirs row

    Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion' RBA

    Saif Ali Khan on Adipurush-Tandav controversies, 'Need to stay away from religion'

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    When is Mahalaya Amavasya 2024? Know date, time, significance and rituals

    Navratri 2024: Why is soil from courtesan courtyards used for Durga idols? NTI

    Navratri 2024: Why is soil from courtesan courtyards used for Durga idols?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon