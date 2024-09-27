Europa League 2024-25: 10-man Tottenham thrash Qarabag 3-0; AS Roma play 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao

Radu Dragusin received a straight red card inside the opening seven minutes but Tottenham netted three goals thanks to one effort each from Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr and Dominik Solanki.

Tottenham started their UEFA Europa League 2024-25 campaign with a dominant 3-0 win against Qarabag despite playing more than 80 minutes with 10 men. Radu Dragusin received a straight red card inside the opening seven minutes but the hosts netted three goals thanks to one effort each from Brennan Johnson, Pape Matar Sarr and Dominik Solanki.

Central defender Dragusin was sent off for bringing down Juninho, who was through on goal. Despite the early set back, Ange Postecoglu's side took the lead in the 12th-minute. Qarabag defence were caught playing out from the back and Solanki set up Johnson to smash home from the right side of the penalty box. It was the 23-year-old's third goal in as many games.

Tottenham doubled their lead seven minutes into the second-half when Pape Sarr's first-time volley from a corner-kick deflected off Patrick Andrade and went inside the net. Three minutes later, the visitors were awarded a penalty when Yves Bissouma was brought down by Elvin Cafarquliyev inside the area, but Toral Bayramov's effort from the penalty spot kissed the crossbar and went out.

Tottenham scored their third goal of the night in the 68th-minute. Son Heung-min's shot from outside the box was saved by Qarabag goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski, but Solanki pounced on the rebound to slot home from close range.

Roma 1-1 Athletic Bilbao, Fenerbahce 2-1 Union SG

In the other match of the day, Athletic Bilbao came from behind to earn a point away to Roma at Stadio Olimpico. Artem Dovbyk's first-half opener was canceled out by Aitor Paredes' late header.

Roma drew the first blood in front of their own supporters thanks to Dovbyk, who headed home from Angelino's perfect cross from the left flank. It was the Ukrainian's third goal from last three games for his new club.

The La Liga side leveled the score five minutes from time. Alejandra Berenguer's in-swinging free-kick from the left channel found Unai Nunez at the far post, the Spaniard nodded across goal for Paredes to head home from close range.

Fenerbahce got the better of Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 in a high-voltage encounter at Sukru Sarakoglu. Caglar Soyuncu put Jose Mourinho's side ahead in the 26th-minute before Christian Burgess' 82nd-minute own goal doubled the lead. Though Ross Sykes pulled one back for the visitors in the injury time, the Turkish side held on to the slender lead and secured all three points.

Both side finished the match with a man-less after Belgian outfit saw Kevin MacAllister sent off 17 minutes from time, while Fenerbahce substitute Bright Osayi-Samuel was given the marching orders for two yellow card offences.

