Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Mumbai City FC came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw away to Mohun Bagan SG in the ISL 2024-25 opener last week. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, secured a thrilling 2-1 win against FC Goa at Fatorda Stadium last time out.

Mumbai City FC will be aiming to secure their first ISL win of the 2024-25 season when they make the trip to JRD Tata Sports Complex to take on Jamshedpur FC on Saturday (September 21). The Islanders came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw away to Mohun Bagan SG in the league opener last week. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, secured a thrilling 2-1 win against FC Goa at Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday (September 17).

Also read: 'Best I've seen in my career': Mikel Arteta hails David Raya after heroics against Atalanta

Jamshedpur FC went into the break 1-0 behind courtesy of Armando Sadiku's effort on the stroke of half-time. However, Khalid Jamil's side came out all guns blazing in the second-half and secured all three points in Goa. Javier Siveiro scored the equaliser from the penalty spot, 16 minutes from time, before Jordan Murray netted the winner in the 93rd-minute. The Australian striker cut inside from the left and drilled in a low shot from the edge of the box, beating FCG goalkeeper Albino Gomes at the near post.

"We must believe in ourselves in what we can do. We have to prepare, and we should not be overconfident. The next game is also a big game at our home ground. We have to be prepared, and we must get positive results," said JFC head coach Khalid Jamil.

Mumbai, on the other hand, also scored two late goals, but to earn a draw, versus Mohun Bagan last time out. The reigning ISL Cup champions conceded two goals in the first-half, courtesy of Tiri's own goal and Alberto Rodriguez's effort, at Salt Lake Stadium. However Petr Kratky's men pulled one back through Tiri's 70th-minute effort, before Thaer Krouma's 90th-minute strike leveled the score in Kolkata.

Speaking ahead of the JFC clash, MFC boss Kratky said: "I wouldn't say that playing away from home is a pressure. It's a challenge that every footballer has to face. at the end of day, we want fans to enjoy the game tomorrow, but hopefully we win the match."

Probable Lineups

Jamshedpur FC probable starting lineup: Albino Gomes, Ashutosh Mehta, Stephen Eze, Lazar Cirkovic, Muhammed Muyikkal, Shubham Sarangi, Mobashir Rahman, Sreekuttan VS, Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray

Mumbai City Fc probable starting lineup: Phurba Lachenpa, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Yoell van Nieff, Hitesh Sharma, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Mikolas Karelis

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Schedule and Fixture

The ISL 2024-25 fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC will take place at JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday at 4:30 PM IST.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Details

The ISL 2024-25 match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile, football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website.

Also read: Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Latest Videos