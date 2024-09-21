Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Mumbai City FC came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw away to Mohun Bagan SG in the ISL 2024-25 opener last week. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, secured a thrilling 2-1 win against FC Goa at Fatorda Stadium last time out.

    football Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Mumbai City FC will be aiming to secure their first ISL win of the 2024-25 season when they make the trip to JRD Tata Sports Complex to take on Jamshedpur FC on Saturday (September 21). The Islanders came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw away to Mohun Bagan SG in the league opener last week. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, secured a thrilling 2-1 win against FC Goa at Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday (September 17).

    Also read:  'Best I've seen in my career': Mikel Arteta hails David Raya after heroics against Atalanta

    Jamshedpur FC went into the break 1-0 behind courtesy of Armando Sadiku's effort on the stroke of half-time. However, Khalid Jamil's side came out all guns blazing in the second-half and secured all three points in Goa. Javier Siveiro scored the equaliser from the penalty spot, 16 minutes from time, before Jordan Murray netted the winner in the 93rd-minute. The Australian striker cut inside from the left and drilled in a low shot from the edge of the box, beating FCG goalkeeper Albino Gomes at the near post. 

    "We must believe in ourselves in what we can do. We have to prepare, and we should not be overconfident. The next game is also a big game at our home ground. We have to be prepared, and we must get positive results," said JFC head coach Khalid Jamil. 

    Mumbai, on the other hand, also scored two late goals, but to earn a draw, versus Mohun Bagan last time out. The reigning ISL Cup champions conceded two goals in the first-half, courtesy of Tiri's own goal and Alberto Rodriguez's effort, at Salt Lake Stadium. However Petr Kratky's men pulled one back through Tiri's 70th-minute effort, before Thaer Krouma's 90th-minute strike leveled the score in Kolkata. 

    Speaking ahead of the JFC clash, MFC boss Kratky said: "I wouldn't say that playing away from home is a pressure. It's a challenge that every footballer has to face. at the end of day, we want fans to enjoy the game tomorrow, but hopefully we win the match."

    Probable Lineups

    Jamshedpur FC probable starting lineup: Albino Gomes, Ashutosh Mehta, Stephen Eze, Lazar Cirkovic, Muhammed Muyikkal, Shubham Sarangi, Mobashir Rahman, Sreekuttan VS, Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray

    Mumbai City Fc probable starting lineup: Phurba Lachenpa, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Yoell van Nieff, Hitesh Sharma, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Mikolas Karelis

    Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Schedule and Fixture

    The ISL 2024-25 fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC will take place at JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday at 4:30 PM IST. 

    Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Details

    The ISL 2024-25 match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile, football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website.   

    Also read:  Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    football 'Best I've seen in my career': Mikel Arteta hails David Raya after heroics against Atalanta in Champions League scr

    'Best I've seen in my career': Mikel Arteta hails David Raya after heroics against Atalanta

    football UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Monaco stun Barcelona; Arsenal held by Atalanta scr

    UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Monaco stun Barcelona; Arsenal held by Atalanta

    football UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City, Inter Milan play goalless draw; PSG edge past Girona scr

    UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City, Inter Milan play goalless draw; PSG edge past Girona

    football Fermin Lopez back in group training ahead of Barcelona's Champions League opener against AS Monaco scr

    Fermin Lopez back in group training ahead of Barcelona's Champions League opener against AS Monaco

    Recent Stories

    Ukrainian drone strike triggers explosion at Russian military site near Tikhoretsk; WATCH dramatic video snt

    Ukrainian drone strike triggers explosion at Russian military site near Tikhoretsk; WATCH dramatic video

    Ranbir Kapoor's photo from France goes VIRAL; fans express concern ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's photo from France goes VIRAL; fans express concern

    Who is Cristiana Barsony Arcidiacono the woman behind the exploding pagers in Lebanon gcw

    Who is Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono? The Woman Behind the Exploding Pagers in Lebanon

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-672 September 21 2024: Check today winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-672 September 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    VIDEO Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a golden goddess in her latest item song Stormrider RBA

    VIDEO: Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a 'golden goddess' in her latest item song ‘Stormrider’; (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon