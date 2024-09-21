Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Both sides are heading into the match on the back of defeats in their opening matches of the league, with the hosts losing 1-0 to North East United FC on Monday (September 16), while the Gaurs were beaten 2-1 by Jamshedpur FC, a day later.

Indian Super League debutants Mohammedan SC will play host to FC Goa at Kishor Bharati Krirangan on Saturday (September 21). Both sides are heading into the match on the back of defeats in their opening matches of the league, with the hosts losing 1-0 to North East United FC on Monday (September 16), while the Gaurs were beaten 2-1 by Jamshedpur FC, a day later.

Also read: UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Monaco stun Barcelona; Arsenal held by Atalanta

Mohammedan SC gave a good account of themselves in their ISL debut against reigning Durand Cup winners North East United FC, having more than 60% possession and creating nine chances, in front of their own supporters. However, the Highlanders broke the deadlock through Alaeddine Ajaraei's 94th-minute strike and thereby secured all three points in Kolkata.

“We need to improve in defensive situations, as well as in attacking ones. We try to change some situations and be better in the next match. Different players adapt differently to circumstances -- some take less time and some more than that,” MSC's Russian head coach Andrey Chernyshov said ahead of the FC Goa clash.

Goa, on the other hand, are keen to secure their first ISL win of the season, having lost out to Jamshedpur last time out despite taking the lead through Armando Sadiku's opener on the stroke of half-time. Manolo Marquez's side went into the break with a 1-0 lead, but the the Men of Steel fought back in the second-half. Javier Siverio equalised for JFC from the penalty spot in the 74th-minute. Just when it looked like the game was heading into a draw, Jordan Murray scored the winner in the 93rd-minute, breaking the hearts of the home fans at Fatorda Stadium.

“As we see in the training, the hunger among the players to respond to the defeat in the first game is there. But you cannot promise results. You can only promise that the players will work hard to achieve them. And I feel that on Saturday against Mohammedan SC, they will work hard,” said Goa head coach Marquez.

Probable Lineups

Mohammedan SC probable starting lineup: Padam Chheteri , Vanlalzuidika, Gaurav Bora, Joseph Adjei, Zodingliana Ralte, Mirjalol Kasimov, Franca, Amarjit Singh, Lalremsanga, Cesar Manzoki, Makan Chote

FC Goa probable starting lineup: Laxmikant Kattimani, Udanta Singh, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee, Aakash Sangwan, Rowlin Borges, Carl McHugh, Boris Singh, Dejan Drazic, Brison Fernandes, Armando Sadiku

Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Schedule and Fixture

The ISL 2024-25 fixture betwee Mohammedan SC and FC Goa will take place at Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Saturday at 7:30 PM IST.

Mohammedan SC vs GC Goa Live Streaming

The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website.

Also read: 'Best I've seen in my career': Mikel Arteta hails David Raya after heroics against Atalanta

Latest Videos