Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo's 901st career goal powers Portugal to 2-1 win against Scotland

    Bruno Fernandes' second-half strike canceled out Scott McTominay's early opener, before Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner in the 88th minute. 

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo's 901st career goal powers Portugal to 2-1 win against Scotland scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's 901st career goal helped Portugal secure a come from behind 2-1 UEFA Nations League win against Scotland at Estadio do Benfica on Sunday night (local time). The victory helped Selecao to move to the summit of the League A Group 1 standings, having taken a maximum of six points from two games, three clear of second-placed Croatia, who edged past Poland 1-0 in the other match of the day. 

    Also read:  Former football coach Igor Stimac to receive Rs 3.6 crore from AIFF in compensation: Report

    Scotland drew the first blood inside the opening seven minutes courtesy of Scott McTominay. John McGinn delivered an inch perfect cross from the left flank and the Manchester United midfielder, who got in behind the home defence, headed home from close range. In response, Rafael Leao nearly found the equalsier in the 20th-minute.

    The AC Milan winger cut inside the from the left and drilled in a low shot which was brilliantly kept out by Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn at the near post. Two minutes later, Leao set up Diogo Jota inside the box, but the Liverpool man's effort went over the cross bar. On the half-hour mark, Bruno Fernandes' overhead pass found the run of Jota inside the area, but the 27-year-old's diving header was saved by Gunn. 

    Portugal deservedly leveled the score in the 54th-minute thanks to Fernandes' left-footed shot from outside the box. It was the Manchester United playmaker's 23rd international goal. 

    In the 77th-minute, substitutes Joao Felix and Ronaldo played a nice little one two inside the area, but the former's shot was denied by Gunn's outstretched left leg. Couple of minutes later, the Norwich City custodian made two stunning reflex saves to deny Felix and Ronaldo. '

    The hosts finally found the winner two minutes from time, when left-back Nuno Mendes' delivered a perfect cross for Ronaldo to tap in from close range.  It was the 39-year-old's 132nd goal for the Portuguese national team. 

    Meanwhile, in the other match of the day, Croatia, who lost their opening game of the tournament against Portugal couple of days ago, got the better of Poland at Opus Arena. 38-year-old Luka Modric's lone goal in the 52nd-minute helped the Checkered Ones secure all three points in front of their own supporters. 

    Also read:  Canada stuns USA 2-1 for first victory on American soil since 1957; WATCH highlights

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Mexico vs New Zealand: International friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Mexico vs New Zealand: International friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football USA vs Canada: International friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    USA vs Canada: International friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Rodrygo on target as Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0 scr

    FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Rodrygo on target as Brazil beat Ecuador 1-0

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Italy come from behind to beat France 3-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Italy come from behind to beat France 3-1

    football Belgium vs Israel: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Belgium vs Israel: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Amid service decline and mounting losses, Kannur airport AGM to be online again anr

    Kerala: Amid service decline and mounting losses, Kannur airport AGM to be online again

    He is no Pappu Sam Pitroda trolled for defending Rahul Gandhi, lauding him as 'strategist' in Texas (WATCH) snt

    'He is no Pappu': Sam Pitroda trolled for defending Rahul Gandhi, lauding him as 'strategist' in Texas (WATCH)

    IDS begins 5-day course for senior military officers to boost jointness vkp

    IDS begins 5-day course for senior military officers to boost jointness

    Ganpati Visarjan at Ambani: Newlyweds Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant dance and play with gulaal during Ganesh puja (WATCH) RBA

    Ganpati Visarjan at Ambani: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant dance and play with gulaal during Ganesh puja

    IAF Day to be held in Chennai this year vkp

    IAF Day to be held in Chennai this year

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon