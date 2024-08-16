Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Getafe fight back to share points with Athletic Bilbao in 2024-25 La Liga opener

    The Lions took the lead through Oihan Sancet's stunning long-ranger mid-way through the first-half before Christantus Uche's powerful header in the 64th-minute made the score 1-1. In the other match of the day, Real Betis and Girona also played out a 1-1 draw. 

    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 9:13 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

    Getafe came from behind to share points in their 2024-25 La Liga opener away to Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Thursday night. The hosts took the lead through Oihan Sancet's stunning long-ranger mid-way through the first-half. Meanwhile, Christantus Uche's 64th-minute effort made the score 1-1. Despite some late chances from Spanish superstar Nico Williams the hosts failed to get off to a winning start. 

    Sancet scored the first goal of the 2024-25 campaign 25 minutes into the opening half.  The 24-year-old received the ball 30-yards out dribbled to the edge of the box, and then curled an unstoppable effort into the bottom left corner of David Soria's goal. Meanwhile, it was the only shot on target recorded in the entire first-half. 

    Six minutes into the first-half injury time, Inaki Williams nearly doubled the lead for the Lions, as the winger's curler from the right went just wide. Getafe's best chance came two minutes into the second-half, when Peter Gonzalez's effort hit the crossbar. 

    Nine minutes later, a long ball from the back sent Carles Alena through on goal, but the Spanish striker was denied from a one-on-one situation by goalkeeper Alex Pandilla. Geta Azulones kept pushing for the equaliser and finally got it in the 64rd-minute when Uche rose highest to head home from Lui Millas' corner kick. 

    Spain's Euro 2024 star, Nico Williams came in with 20 minutes remaining and the 22-year-old quickly got into the act, testing Soria from outside the penalty box. Ernesto Valverde's men kept pushing for the winner, as Yuri Bercheche's long ranger was saved by Soria and the rebound fell to Dani Vivian, whose header from 10 yards went wide. 

    Real Betis 1-1 Girona

    Real Betis and Girona played an exciting match at Benito Villamarin on Thursday. The hosts made a bright start as Nabil Fekir delivered a perfect cross from a corner and Marc Bartra, at the near post, fired a bullet header into the top corner. The Greens had chances to extend the lead but were denied by visiting goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. 

    However, Girona came out all guns blazing into the second-half, with Abel Ruiz hitting the woodwork from a counter attack in the 62nd minute. Ten minutes later, Gabriel Misehouy netted the equaliser, tapping in from Iker Almena's cut back from the right. Both sides wasted several chances for the winner late on. 

