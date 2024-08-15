Cristiano Ronaldo starts season with goal & assist in Al-Nassr's 2-0 Saudi Super Cup win over Al-Tawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo setup Ayman Yahya for the opener, before finding the back of the back of the net with a fine finish from inside the box. Al Nassr ended the match with 10 men after Marcelo Brozovic was sent off for studs up challenge.

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has started the new season with a goal and assist, helping his side secure 2-0 win in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday night. Faris Najd will take on Al-Hilal in the final on Saturday (August 17). Meanwhile, Al-Nassr ended the match with a man-less after midfielder Marcelo Brozovic received a straight red card three minutes into the injury time.

Also read: Kylian Mbappe scores on dream Real Madrid debut, cherishes 'great night' after UEFA Super Cup win (WATCH)

After a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign with Portugal, losing out to France in the quarter-final stage, Ronaldo has started the 2024-25 season with a bang. The 39-year-old was in the thick of action right from the first whistle, providing the assist for Ayman Yahya to open the scoring with just eight minutes on the clock.

Sadio Mane made a darting run down the left flank, before cutting it back for Ronaldo, whose faintest of touches rolled the ball into the path of Yahya to slot home from close range. In response, Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi set up right-back Fahad- Al-Jumayah, but the 29-year-old was quickly closed down by Al-Nassr custodian Bento.

Brazilian goalkeeper, Bento, who arrived from Athletico-PR this summer, made a full-stretch dive to his right to keep out Pereira do Santos' long ranger. And then, Al-Tawoun attacker Barrow struck the woodwork from a similar distance. With just one minute remaining for half-time, Ronaldo setup Mane with a cheeky little flick, but the Senegalese footballer's strike was denied by Maylson in goal.

Yahya should have extended the lead and scored his second of the night, when he was played through by Otavio's brilliant pass, but the 23-year-old was denied from a one-on-one situation. Maylson was having a busy night, keeping out Yaya's flick from close range, before Ronaldo's attempt missed the goal.

Portuguese superstar scored his first goal of the season in the 56th-minute. Right back Sultan Al-Ghanam's cut back found the 39-year-old inside the box and the veteran made no mistake as he fired home past Maylson.

Second-half was dominated by Al-Nassr, creating chance after chance- Otavio, Ronaldo and Mane- all failed to extend the lead despite getting into good goal-scoring positions. Meanwhile, in the 93rd minute, Brozovic was sent off for a studs up challenge on Jumayah. Initially, the referee gave a yellow card to the Croatian, but after video referral, the 31-year-old was given his marching orders.

Also read: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father rushed to hospital after being stabbed- reports

Latest Videos