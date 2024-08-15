Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo starts season with goal & assist in Al-Nassr's 2-0 Saudi Super Cup win over Al-Tawoun

    Cristiano Ronaldo setup Ayman Yahya for the opener, before finding the back of the back of the net with a fine finish from inside the box. Al Nassr ended the match with 10 men after Marcelo Brozovic was sent off for studs up challenge. 

    football Cristiano Ronaldo starts season with goal & assist in Al-Nassr's 2-0 Saudi Super Cup win over Al-Tawoun scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has started the new season with a goal and assist, helping his side secure 2-0 win in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday night. Faris Najd will take on Al-Hilal in the final on Saturday (August 17). Meanwhile, Al-Nassr ended the match with a man-less after midfielder Marcelo Brozovic received a straight red card three minutes into the injury time.  

    Also read:  Kylian Mbappe scores on dream Real Madrid debut, cherishes 'great night' after UEFA Super Cup win (WATCH)

    After a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign with Portugal, losing out to France in the quarter-final stage, Ronaldo has started the 2024-25 season with a bang. The 39-year-old was in the thick of action right from the first whistle, providing the assist for Ayman Yahya to open the scoring with just eight minutes on the clock. 

    Sadio Mane made a darting run down the left flank, before cutting it back for Ronaldo, whose faintest of touches rolled the ball into the path of Yahya to slot home from close range. In response, Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi set up right-back Fahad- Al-Jumayah, but the 29-year-old was quickly closed down by Al-Nassr custodian Bento. 

    Brazilian goalkeeper, Bento, who arrived from Athletico-PR this summer, made a full-stretch dive to his right to keep out Pereira do Santos' long ranger. And then, Al-Tawoun attacker Barrow struck the woodwork from a similar distance. With just one minute remaining for half-time, Ronaldo setup Mane with a cheeky little flick, but the Senegalese footballer's strike was denied by Maylson in goal. 

    Yahya should have extended the lead and scored his second of the night, when he was played through by Otavio's brilliant pass, but the 23-year-old was denied from a one-on-one situation. Maylson was having a busy night, keeping out Yaya's flick from close range, before Ronaldo's attempt missed the goal.

    Portuguese superstar scored his first goal of the season in the 56th-minute. Right back Sultan Al-Ghanam's cut back found the 39-year-old inside the box and the veteran made no mistake as he fired home past Maylson. 

    Second-half was dominated by Al-Nassr, creating chance after chance- Otavio, Ronaldo and Mane- all failed to extend the lead despite getting into good goal-scoring positions. Meanwhile, in the 93rd minute, Brozovic was sent off for a studs up challenge on Jumayah. Initially, the referee gave a yellow card to the Croatian, but after video referral, the 31-year-old was given his marching orders. 

    Also read: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father rushed to hospital after being stabbed- reports

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father rushed to hospital after being stabbed- reports scr

    Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's father rushed to hospital after being stabbed- reports

    football East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr: AFC Cup Champions League 2 schedule, fixture and live streaming details scr

    East Bengal vs Altyn Asyr: AFC Cup Champions League 2 schedule, fixture and live streaming details

    football Columbus 3-2 Inter Miami: Reigning Leagues Cup champions dumped out in pre-quarterfinals scr

    Columbus 3-2 Inter Miami: Reigning Leagues Cup champions dumped out in pre-quarterfinals

    football Anwar Ali: Indian defender joins East Bengal FC after one year loan spell with Mohun Bagan Super Giant scr

    Anwar Ali: Indian defender joins East Bengal FC after one year loan spell with Mohun Bagan Super Giant

    football Real Madrid vs Atalanta: UEFA Super Cup live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Real Madrid vs Atalanta: UEFA Super Cup live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Recent Stories

    Online user REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor's BAD behaviour towards Alia Bhatt on sets 'Degrades, says mean things...' RKK

    Online user REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor's BAD behaviour towards Alia Bhatt on sets 'Degrades, says mean things...'

    Independence Day 2024: PM Modi assures 140 crore Indians of commitment to protect Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH) snt

    Independence Day 2024: PM Modi assures 140 crore Indians of commitment to protect Hindus in Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Thangalaan review: HIT or FLOP? Is Chiyaan Vikram's film worth the hype? Read audiences reaction RBA

    Thangalaan review: HIT or FLOP? Is Chiyaan Vikram's film worth the hype? Read audiences reaction

    Independence Day 2024: Inspiring quotes from freedom fighters vkp

    Independence Day 2024: Inspiring quotes from freedom fighters

    2036 Olympics mere Hindustan ke dharthi par ho PM Modi announces India's dream in Independence Day address (WATCH) snt

    '2036 Olympics mere Hindustan ke dharthi par ho...': PM Modi announces India's dream in I-Day address (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon