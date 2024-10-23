Champions League 2024-25: Aston Villa beat Bologna 2-0 to go atop the table

Second-half efforts from John McGinn and Jhon Duran helped Aston Villa secure their third win from as many games in this season's Champions League.

Aston Villa's phenomenal Champions League journey continued as they beat Bologna 2-0 on Tuesday night (local time) to go atop the standings. Second-half efforts from John McGinn and Jhon Duran helped Villa secure their third successive win from as many games in the continent's elite club football competition.

Also read: Champions League 2024-25: Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Dortmund 5-2

It was Bologna who started brightly at Villa Park as Thijs Dalinga tested goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from close range inside the opening six minutes. 14 minutes later at the other end, Duran's header from a corner kick was kept out by visiting keeper Lukasz Skorupski. Two minutes later, Skoruprski was called into action once again, this time to deny McGinn.

The home side deservedly broke the deadlock ten minutes into the second-half. McGinn's in-swinging free-kick from the right flank evaded everyone inside the box, including Skorupski before landing in the back of the net. Villa doubled their lead nine minutes later when Duran swept home from Rodgers' cross. It was his last involvement as the Colombian was replaced by Olie Watkins, who was waiting to come on when the 20-year-old found the back of the net.

Having beaten Swiss outfit Young Boys and German giants Bayern Munich earlier this season, Unai Emery's side now have nine points from three games, two clear of the chasing pack.



Also read: Thomas Tuchel will earn staggering 3 million pounds bonus if England win 2026 World Cup: Report

Latest Videos