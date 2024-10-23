Champions League 2024-25: Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Dortmund 5-2

One goal each from Donyell Malen and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens put Borussia Dortmund ahead in the first-half. However, Real Madrid came out all guns blazing in the second-half and netted five goals thanks to Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez. 

football UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid came from 2-0 down to secure a thrilling 5-2 Champions League-win against Borussia Dortmund at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night (local time). One goal each from Donyell Malen and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens put the visitors ahead in the first-half. However, the hosts came out all guns blazing in the second-half and netted five goals thanks to Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez. 

Also read: Thomas Tuchel will earn staggering 3 million pounds bonus if England win 2026 World Cup: Report

Dortmund drew the first blood on the half hour mark courtesy of Malen's fine finish from inside the box, after being set up by Serhou Guirassy. Four minutes later, the goal-scorer turned provider as Malen's cross from the right channel was slotted home by Gittens at the far post. 

The visitors kept pushing for the third goal as Julian Brandt tested Real keeper Thibaut Courtois from outside the box. Dortmund dominated the proceedings until Rudiger headed home from Kylian Mbappe's cross and made the score 2-1. Rudiger's goal turned the tide in Los Blacnos' favour and they leveled the score two minutes later. 

Mbappe was tackled inside the box and the ball fell kindly for Vinicius to slot home into an empty net. Although the linesman initially raised his flag for offside, the goal was awarded after VAR intervention. Carlo Ancelotti's side took the lead seven minutes from time, when Vazquez smashed home past Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel after getting past left-back Ramy Bensebaini thanks to a luck deflection. 

Vinicius doubled the lead three minutes later. The Brazilian made a darting run from his own half, down the left channel, cut inside and slotted home past Kobel into the far bottom corner. The 24-year-old then completed his hat-trick with yet another piece of individual play three minutes into the injury time. He wriggled past three Dortmund players before firing home into the roof of the net from approximately 12 yards out. 

Real Madrid have now won two and lost one of their three league phase matches, giving them the same record as Dortmund. 

Also read: Lionel Messi on his future plan after scoring hat-trick against Bolivia

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

football Lionel Messi on his future plan after scoring hat-trick against Bolivia scr

Lionel Messi on his future plan after scoring hat-trick against Bolivia

football World Cup qualifier: Raphinha's penalty double helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0 scr

World Cup qualifier: Raphinha's penalty double helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0

football World Cup qualifier: Lionel Messi nets hattrick as Argentina thrash Bolivia 6-0 scr

World Cup qualifier: Lionel Messi nets hattrick as Argentina thrash Bolivia 6-0

football UEFA Nations League: Germany edge past Netherlands in Munich scr

UEFA Nations League: Germany edge past Netherlands in Munich

football UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani scores twice as France beat Belgium 2-1 scr

UEFA Nations League: Kolo Muani scores twice as France beat Belgium 2-1

Recent Stories

Bombay High Court backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws AJR

Bombay HC backs Muslim man's right to register multiple marriages under personal laws

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024 NTI

Zomato to Bajaj Finance: Stocks to watch on October 23, 2024

Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended snt

BREAKING: Chhota Rajan granted bail in 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case, life sentence suspended

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH) snt

28-year-old real estate professional burnt alive inside car in Greater Noida, police suspect murder (WATCH)

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video snt

Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon