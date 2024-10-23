Champions League 2024-25: Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Dortmund 5-2

One goal each from Donyell Malen and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens put Borussia Dortmund ahead in the first-half. However, Real Madrid came out all guns blazing in the second-half and netted five goals thanks to Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez.

Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid came from 2-0 down to secure a thrilling 5-2 Champions League-win against Borussia Dortmund at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night (local time). One goal each from Donyell Malen and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens put the visitors ahead in the first-half. However, the hosts came out all guns blazing in the second-half and netted five goals thanks to Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius and Lucas Vazquez.

Dortmund drew the first blood on the half hour mark courtesy of Malen's fine finish from inside the box, after being set up by Serhou Guirassy. Four minutes later, the goal-scorer turned provider as Malen's cross from the right channel was slotted home by Gittens at the far post.

The visitors kept pushing for the third goal as Julian Brandt tested Real keeper Thibaut Courtois from outside the box. Dortmund dominated the proceedings until Rudiger headed home from Kylian Mbappe's cross and made the score 2-1. Rudiger's goal turned the tide in Los Blacnos' favour and they leveled the score two minutes later.

Mbappe was tackled inside the box and the ball fell kindly for Vinicius to slot home into an empty net. Although the linesman initially raised his flag for offside, the goal was awarded after VAR intervention. Carlo Ancelotti's side took the lead seven minutes from time, when Vazquez smashed home past Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel after getting past left-back Ramy Bensebaini thanks to a luck deflection.

Vinicius doubled the lead three minutes later. The Brazilian made a darting run from his own half, down the left channel, cut inside and slotted home past Kobel into the far bottom corner. The 24-year-old then completed his hat-trick with yet another piece of individual play three minutes into the injury time. He wriggled past three Dortmund players before firing home into the roof of the net from approximately 12 yards out.

Real Madrid have now won two and lost one of their three league phase matches, giving them the same record as Dortmund.

