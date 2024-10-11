Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany: Nations League preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Germany are sitting at the summit of League A Group 3 having taken four points from first six on offer, while Bosnia-Herzegovina sit third and are still searching for their maiden win in this year's tournament. 

    football Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany: Nations League preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 5:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    Bosnia-Herzegovina will play host to Germany in a UEFA Nations League fixture at Bilino Polje on Friday night (local time). The visitors are sitting at the summit of League A Group 3 having taken four points from first six on offer, while the hosts sit third and are still searching for their maiden win in this year's tournament. 

    Also read:  Bukayo Saka injured during England's Nations League loss against Greece

    Germany started the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign with a five star victory against Hungary last month. However Julian Nagelsmann's side were held to a 2-2 draw away to Netherlands in their subsequent outing. Die Mannschaft were on course to maintain their 100% start at Johan Cruifff Arena when Denis Undav and Joshua Kimmich canceled out Tijjani Reijnders's second-minute opener, only for Denzel Dumfries to level the score for Oranje. 

    Nevertheless, Germany's superior goal-difference means they currently lead the way in League A Group 3. Meanwhile Die Mannschaft have struggled away from home, having won only four of their last 13 games on the road.

    Bosnia-Herzegovina, on the other hand, lost out to Netherlands in their first match of the campaign despite the fact that Ermedin Demirovic and Edin Dzeko found the back of the net at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven. Meanwhile the goalless draw away to Hungary ended a horrendous run of seven straight defeats for the Dragons. But they are still winless since getting the better of Liechtenstein 2-0 back in October last year.  

    Probable Lineups

    Bosnia-Herzegovina probable starting lineup: Vasilj, Gazibegovic, Kolasinac, Bicakcic, Katic, Dedic, Tahorivic, Hajradanovic, Basic, Demirovic, Dzeko

    Germany probable starting lineup: Baumann, Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt, Wirtz, Andrich, Gross, Gnabry, Undav, Burkardt

    Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany schedule and fixture 

    The UEFA Nations League fixture between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Germany will take place at Stadion Bilion Polje on Saturday at 12:15 AM IST. 

    Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Germany live streaming details

    The live telecast of the Nations League matches in India will be provided by Sony Sports network. Meanwhile, football fans in India can also live stream the game through Sony LIV. 

    Also read: Nations League 2024-25: England suffers shock defeat against Greece

