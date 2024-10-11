Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bukayo Saka injured during England's Nations League loss against Greece

    Bukayo Saka was replaced in the 51st-minute by Chelsea winger Noni Madueke. The Arsenal man has been in phenomenal form this season having recorded three goals and seven assists from ten games in all competitions so far. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    Bukayo Saka suffered a leg injury during England's 2-1 Nations League loss to Greece at Wembley Stadium on Thursday (local time). The Arsenal man was replaced in the 51st-minute by Chelsea winger Noni Madueke. 

    Also read: Nations League 2024-25: England suffers shock defeat against Greece

    In the build up to Greece's opening goal, scored by Vangelis Pavlidis, Saka appeared to limp after turning awkwardly. The 23-year-old looked in visible pain after the goal had been scored. He was seen stretching and holding the back of his right leg before eventually sitting on the turf. 

    England interim boss Lee Carsley said: "He's being assessed. Obviously in the buildup to the first goal, you can see he felt something in his leg."

    Saka has been in exceptional form his season, having recorded three goals and seven assists from ten games for Arsenal in all competitions. The 23-year-old attacker has provided more assists than any other player in Europe's top five leagues. 

    England captain Harry Kane was out with injury and interim boss Carsley opted to play Jude Bellingham in the false number 9 position, with the likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Saka in support. The tactics of not starting with a recognised striker backfired against a well organised Greek side as The English defence was in sixes and sevens and the attackers lacked clarity in the final third. 

     The Three Lions managed level the score through Bellingham's stunning strike three minutes from time. However, the visitors deservedly scored the winner four minutes into the stoppage time courtesy of Pavlidis' second of the night. 

    If Saka is to be sidelined for any notable period of time, it could seriously dampen Arsenal's prospects this season. The Gunners are currently occupying third spot in the Premier League table, having collected 17 points from seven games, just a solitary point adrift of leaders Liverpool, whom they will face towards the end of this month. 

    Also read: UEFA Nations League: Haaland breaks Norway's all-time scoring record after 90 years; calls feat 'historic'

