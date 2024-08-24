Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amad Diallo overcomes death of stepmother to score Manchester United's equaliser at Brighton

    Amad Diallo was included in Manchester United's matchday squad for the trip to Brighton just hours after he shared the tragic news of his stepmothers death. The Ivorian  scored the equaliser against the Seagulls and dedicated the goal to his father's wife, who was like his mother. 

    football Amad Diallo overcomes death of stepmother to score Manchester United's opener at Brighton scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 8:42 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 8:43 PM IST

    Amad Diallo was included in Manchester United's matchday squad for the trip to Brighton just hours after he shared the tragic news of his stepmothers death. The Ivorian  scored the equaliser against the Seagulls and dedicated the goal to his father's wife, who was like his mother. 

    Also read: Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Summer signing Dani Olmo included in Barca's squad despite registration fiasco

    Despite the loss of his loved one, Diallo asked head coach Erik ten Hag to play him against Brighton on Saturday. The 22-year-old displayed great courage and emotional strength to come on to the field and produce an impressive performance. 

    Brighton had taken the lead through Danny Welbeck's opener in the 32nd-minute. The Red Devils leveled the score on the hour-mark when Diallo received the ball on the right, dribbled into the box, cut inside and fired in a low shot, which deflected off Van Hecke and went into the back of the net. After being reviewed by the VAR for potential offside, the goal was awarded. 

    Diallo, was signed my Manchester United from Serie A side Atalanta for GBP 19 million in 2021. The 22-year-old's maturity today probably explains why Erik ten Hag was willing to let Jadon Sancho leave for Juventus, if the Old Lady can come up with a suitable offer.  

    However, in a dramatic finale, Brighton secured the win in the 95th minute. A well-worked corner kept the ball in play, and João Pedro emerged at the back post to head home the decisive goal, sealing a 2-1 victory and ensuring Brighton's continued dominance at the top of the Premier League table. 

    The Seagulls have now won their first two Premier League games of the season, having thrashed Everton 3-0 last time out. Meanwhile, after two games, Manchester United have three points to their name. Ten Hag's side beat Fulham 1-0 last week.

    Also read: EPL 2024-25: Joao Pedro's stoppage-time goal fires Brighton to stunning 2-1 win over Manchester United

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Summer signing Dani Olmo included in Barca's squad after registration fiasco scr

    Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Summer signing Dani Olmo included in Barca's squad despite registration fiasco

    football Sergi Roberto transfer: Ex-Barcelona captain joins Serie A side Como scr

    Sergi Roberto transfer: Ex-Barcelona captain joins Serie A side Como

    football Laxmikant Kattimani reunites with coach Manolo Marquez at FC Goa scr

    Laxmikant Kattimani reunites with coach Manolo Marquez at FC Goa

    football Sergi Roberto set to Reunite with Cesc Fabregas at Como scr

    Sergi Roberto set to Reunite with Cesc Fabregas at Como

    football Intercontinental Cup: Indian football team's new head coach Manolo Marquez names 26 probables scr

    Intercontinental Cup: Indian football team's new head coach Manolo Marquez names 26 probables

    Recent Stories

    Special IAF plane with mortal remains of 25 Indians killed in Nepal bus accident lands in Jalgaon (WATCH) snt

    Special IAF plane with mortal remains of 25 Indians killed in Nepal bus accident lands in Jalgaon (WATCH)

    football Joao Pedro net worth: Brighton player's salary & earnings scr

    Joao Pedro net worth: Brighton player's salary & transfer fee

    90 percent sitting outside system Rahul Gandhi doubles down on caste census demand, sparks fresh row (WATCH) snt

    '90% sitting outside system': Rahul Gandhi doubles down on caste census demand, sparks fresh row (WATCH)

    football EPL 2024-25: Joao Pedro's stoppage-time goal fires Brighton to stunning 2-1 win over Manchester United snt

    EPL 2024-25: Joao Pedro's stoppage-time goal fires Brighton to stunning 2-1 win over Manchester United

    Kim Kardashian bikini body: 5 tips to get the perfect hour-glass figure RKK

    Kim Kardashian bikini body: 5 tips to get the perfect hourglass figure

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon