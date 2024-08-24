Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2024-25: Joao Pedro's stoppage-time goal fires Brighton to stunning 2-1 win over Manchester United

    Brighton & Hove Albion maintained their flawless start to the Premier League 2024-25 season with a dramatic 2-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday.

    Brighton & Hove Albion maintained their flawless start to the Premier League 2024-25 season with a dramatic 2-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday, secured by João Pedro's last-gasp winner in a rain-soaked clash on the south coast.

    Manchester United, surprising many by fielding an unchanged side from their recent victory over Fulham, should have taken the lead early. Diogo Dalot delivered a precise cross to Amad Diallo at the back post, but Diallo squandered the chance with a poor volley from close range.

    Brighton capitalized on United's missed opportunity in the 32nd minute. In a lapse of defensive concentration inside the six-yard box, former United striker Danny Welbeck seized the moment to score his 100th career goal against his old team, putting Brighton 1-0 ahead.

    United responded with intent, and Marcus Rashford thought he had equalized shortly before halftime. However, his effort was ruled out for offside, leaving the scoreline unchanged at the break.

    The Seagulls nearly doubled their lead after the restart, but Dalot made a crucial clearance to deny Kaoru Mitoma. Diallo redeemed himself for his earlier miss by beating the offside trap and scoring from a deflected shot to level the match at 1-1.

    Manchester United came close to taking the lead with a controversial moment ten minutes later. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored from close range, only for the goal to be disallowed after Joshua Zirkzee, who was in an offside position, was deemed to have interfered by nudging the ball over the line from mere millimeters out.

    In a dramatic finale, Brighton secured the win in the 95th minute. A well-worked corner kept the ball in play, and João Pedro emerged at the back post to head home the decisive goal, sealing a 2-1 victory and ensuring Brighton's continued dominance at the top of the Premier League table.

