Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Summer signing Dani Olmo included in Barca's squad despite registration fiasco

Barcelona signed Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig for 60 million Euros this summer. However, the 24-year-old hasn't yet made his competitive debut for the Catalan giants because of the club's failure to register him.

Barcelona signed Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig for 60 million Euros this summer. However, the 24-year-old hasn't yet made his competitive debut for the Catalan giants because of the club's failure to register him. In order to register the Spaniard, Blaugrana needed to free up their salary cap.

Also read: Ilkay Gundogan completes sensational Man City return from Barcelona; says feels nice to be home (WATCH)

Hansi Flick has included the Euro 2024 winner's name in the matchday squad for the La Liga fixture against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday (August 24) and there is a good chance that the attacking midfielder could play at Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Earlier this week, Ikay Gundogan left the club for free to return to Manchester City. The Turkish midfielder's departure was aimed at freeing up a significant space in the club's salary space limit for registering Olmo. However, as per reports, the veteran playmaker's departure alone wasn't enough for the club to register the 24-year-old.

Gundogan's departure has freed up 15 million Euros. Now, Vitor Roque is nearing a move to Real Betis, which would free significant space in the club's salary cap. Meanwhile, defender Mikayil Faye is set to leave for Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Barcelona started their 2024/25 campaign with a come-from-behind 2-1 win away to Valencia at Mestalla. Because of injuries and registration issues, Flick was forced to start with three 17-year-old's, including a midfield duo of 20-year-old Marc Casado and Marc Bernal, 17, against Los Che. Nevertheless, the youngsters did a decent job as the German tactician started his stint at Catalonia with a victory.

Defender Andreas Christensen is not included in the squad as the Denmark international is reportedly out with injury. Meanwhile Spain's Olympic hero, Fermin Lopez, who was granted extra time off after winning gold medal at the Paris Games, has been included.

Also read: Sergi Roberto transfer: Ex-Barcelona captain joins Serie A side Como

Latest Videos