Pep Guardiola dismisses exit rumours, insisting his Manchester City future is “not on the table” as they chase the Premier League title. City close gap on Arsenal amid injury concerns.

Pep Guardiola said Friday that his departure from Manchester City is "not on the table" at the moment as he focuses on trying to wrest back the Premier League title. Guardiola, 54, is contracted at the Etihad until the end of the 2026/27 season but reports this week said City's hierarchy were eyeing up potential replacements should the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach step away at the end of the current campaign.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, a former assistant of Guardiola's, is reportedly among the leading candidates for the City job.

However, Guardiola, speaking to reporters on Friday, gave no indication that his reign at City was coming to a close, with his side back in the mix for major trophies after a dismal campaign last season.

City can go top of the Premier League, for a few hours at least, with victory at home to struggling West Ham on Saturday.

They are also well set for a place in the Champions League last 16 after beating Real Madrid in the Spanish capital earlier this month and booked their place in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

"The club has to be prepared, but that subject it is not on the table right now," said Guardiola, referring to his future.

"I understand that question when I have an end of contract, but you have said perfectly (I have) 18 months, so I'm so delighted, happy. I am excited with the development of the team and being there."

Why Guardiola Says His Young Team Must Improve

City trail Arsenal by just two points at the top of the table after a six-game winning run in all competitions.

Guardiola, though, believes his young side must improve if they are to match his previous six title-winning teams during his time at City, which is nearing 10 years.

"Even when the results were not so good, (I said) many things are positive," he said. "In the way we play still we are not at the level required to compete to win the titles, but the margin is there to improve it. That is nice."

Guardiola confirmed that Rodri, Jeremy Doku and John Stones will all miss the visit of West Ham.

But he is hopeful that 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri could return for next weekend's trip to Nottingham Forest.

