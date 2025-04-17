Rice to Martinez: UCL team of the week after quarter finals second leg

The Champions League Team of the Week features standout performers from the quarter-final second legs, including stars from Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter Milan.
Lautaro Martinez (Inter) scored a crucial goal and worked tirelessly to relieve pressure on his team.
Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) scored a perfect hat-trick against Barcelona, including an audacious penalty and two predatory finishes.
Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa) completes forward trio as he assisted Ezri Konsa's goal and threatened PSG's goal throughout.
In midfield, Daniel Svensson (Borussia Dortmund) excelled and nullified Lamine Yamal's threat against Barcelona.
John McGinn (Aston Villa) scored a goal and provided a captain's performance against PSG.
Declan Rice (Arsenal) dominated the game and was the best player on the pitch, covering every blade of grass and shutting down Real Madrid's hopes of a comeback.
Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal) impressed at left-back, making five clearances and four recoveries, and completing 100% of his dribbles (2/2) against Real Madrid.
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) partnered Pavard in the center-back role, scoring a goal and winning 5/6 defensive duels against PSG's attack.
At center-back, Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan) made a significant impact, scoring a crucial goal and making eight clearances and two blocks against Bayern Munich.
Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) excelled at right-back, effectively neutralizing Vinicius Junior's threat and showcasing his tenacious defensive skills.
In goal, Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) made crucial saves to deny Marcus Rashford and Youri Tielemans, helping PSG progress despite conceding three goals.
