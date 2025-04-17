English

Rice to Martinez: UCL team of the week after quarter finals second leg

The Champions League Team of the Week features standout performers from the quarter-final second legs, including stars from Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and Inter Milan.

sports Apr 17 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan
Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez (Inter) scored a crucial goal and worked tirelessly to relieve pressure on his team.

Image credits: Getty
Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) scored a perfect hat-trick against Barcelona, including an audacious penalty and two predatory finishes.

Image credits: Getty
Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa) completes forward trio as he assisted Ezri Konsa's goal and threatened PSG's goal throughout.

Image credits: Getty
Daniel Svensson

In midfield, Daniel Svensson (Borussia Dortmund) excelled and nullified Lamine Yamal's threat against Barcelona.

Image credits: Getty
John McGinn

John McGinn (Aston Villa) scored a goal and provided a captain's performance against PSG.

Image credits: Getty
Declan Rice

Declan Rice (Arsenal) dominated the game and was the best player on the pitch, covering every blade of grass and shutting down Real Madrid's hopes of a comeback.

Image credits: Getty
Myles Lewis-Skelly

Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal) impressed at left-back, making five clearances and four recoveries, and completing 100% of his dribbles (2/2) against Real Madrid.

Image credits: Getty
Ezri Konsa

Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) partnered Pavard in the center-back role, scoring a goal and winning 5/6 defensive duels against PSG's attack.

Image credits: Getty
Benjamin Pavard

At center-back, Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan) made a significant impact, scoring a crucial goal and making eight clearances and two blocks against Bayern Munich.

Image credits: Getty
Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber (Arsenal) excelled at right-back, effectively neutralizing Vinicius Junior's threat and showcasing his tenacious defensive skills.

Image credits: Getty
Gianluigi Donnarumma

In goal, Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) made crucial saves to deny Marcus Rashford and Youri Tielemans, helping PSG progress despite conceding three goals.

Image credits: Getty

