Josh Hazlewood: Three of our quick bowlers, they are a little bit different. No matter who takes the new ball, we have got a role to play. They are great swing bowlers upfront. They are wicket-takers and I try to do my thing. Powerplay has been the best part for us with the ball so far. It's going to interesting, it's raining at the moment. I know the outfield dries quickly here, so as soon as the rain stops, we can get on the field quickly. In a couple of games here, it's been a great learning curve for us. Some guys have played a lot of cricket here, some haven't played as much. We are always learning on the go. Got to hit the good length, hit the top of stump. Need to go full and swing the ball in the powerplay.