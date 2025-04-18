The toss must happen by 10:40 PM for at least a 5-over game for each side to be possible. That means there’s less than two hours left for the rain to stop, and for the ground to be dried and made ready for the match
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Punjab Kings in the 34th match of the season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB are aiming for the first win at home.
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Rain yet to stop at Chinnaswamy
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Overs begin to loss
It's almost 8:30 pm now and the match is yet to begin, with pitch is still under covers as the toss delayed further due to rain. The overs have started to lose as the rain-truncated fixture edges closer to a potential no-result if the weather doesn't improve soon.
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Match likely to take place with reduced overs
The full match of 20 overs each for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is unlikely take to play as the pitch is still under covers as the drizzle has not stopped at M Chinnaswamy. If the match has to take place, it will be with reduced overs as per the DLS guidelines, depending on when the rain stops and how quickly groundstaff can drain out the waters to get the field ready to play.
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Pitch is still covered, BCCI officials are hoping for match to start
It's still drizzling. Some BCCI officials are standing near the boundary without umbrellas or jackets, showing how light the rain is. But the covers can't be removed until the rain fully stops
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: It's still rain at Chinnaswamy
It's still raining, and everyone has to wait. A large crowd is already at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, but all they can do now is wait patiently for the rain to stop.
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Upmire in talks with groundstaff
The fourth umpire is having a conversation with groundstaff with regards to start of the match as the pitch are covered with hover covers as drizzle continues in Bengaluru.
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli's IPL record against Punjab Kings
Virat Kohli has a great record against Punjab Kings in the IPL, with 1030 runs, including a century and 4 centuries, at an average of 35.51 in 32 matches.
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood SPEAKS
Josh Hazlewood: Three of our quick bowlers, they are a little bit different. No matter who takes the new ball, we have got a role to play. They are great swing bowlers upfront. They are wicket-takers and I try to do my thing. Powerplay has been the best part for us with the ball so far. It's going to interesting, it's raining at the moment. I know the outfield dries quickly here, so as soon as the rain stops, we can get on the field quickly. In a couple of games here, it's been a great learning curve for us. Some guys have played a lot of cricket here, some haven't played as much. We are always learning on the go. Got to hit the good length, hit the top of stump. Need to go full and swing the ball in the powerplay.
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Toss delayed
Bad news from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, there is a slight drizzle in Bengaluru, which delayed has delayed the toss as the ground staff have covered the pitch and surrounding areas
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Bengaluru and Punjab head to head
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are locking horns for the 34th in the IPL. In their last 33 encounters, PBKS emerged victorious on 17 occasions, while RCB won 16 matches. In IPL 2024, RCB won home and away matches against PBKS.
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Bengaluru and Punjab squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (W), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chikara, Mohit Rathee, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Vishnu Vinod, Marcus Stoinis