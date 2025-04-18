The IPL didn't just change cricket, it has redefined it. We asked ChatGPT what would cricket world be without IPL. Read on to know what it said.

Since its first edition played in 2008, the Indian Premier League has revolutionised cricket. From its finances and formats to fan engagement and global reach.

But imagine, for a moment, a parallel universe where the IPL never existed.

What would the sport look like? Would T20s still dominate? Would emerging talent find the same platform? We asked ChatGPT what would cricket world be without IPL and the answers it gave will surely make you think about the possibilities.

T20 may not have become cricket’s dominant language

Before the IPL, T20 cricket was still seen as a novelty. The inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup gave it credibility, but it was the IPL that embedded the format into cricket’s DNA. Without the IPL, T20s might have remained an occasional sideshow — used sparingly to attract crowds, not to define careers.

Boards like the ECB or Cricket Australia might have still developed their own T20 leagues, but without the IPL’s financial muscle and cultural impact, those leagues may have remained second-tier in global appeal.

A talent pipeline without the fast track

The IPL has become cricket’s biggest stage for young players — Indian and international. Think of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, or even global stars like David Miller or Rashid Khan. These names might have taken far longer to emerge — if they did at all.

Without the IPL, domestic cricket would still be the main path to international selection, which means fewer chances to impress, fewer high-pressure games, and less exposure to world-class opposition. A whole generation of fearless, match-ready cricketers may not have existed.

Finances and fanbases: A smaller, quieter world

The IPL turned cricketers into millionaires and franchises into brands. In its absence, cricket’s economic engine would be far smaller. Fewer broadcasting rights, fewer endorsements, and less crossover appeal with pop culture.

The fan experience too would be more subdued. No auctions, no theme songs, no memes. While Test and ODI cricket have loyal followers, the IPL brought cricket into living rooms and onto timelines in a way that’s tough to match.

The international calendar would look very different

Without the IPL forcing a two-month window in the global cricket calendar, bilateral series and tours may have dominated year-round. Players might not retire early from international cricket for leagues. And boards wouldn’t scramble to schedule around IPL commitments.

It’s possible international rivalries — like India vs Pakistan, England vs Australia — would have retained even more spotlight. But the absence of IPL-driven player camaraderie (think: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers) might also have kept the sport more divided by nationality.

Franchise cricket would still exist — just not at this scale

T20 leagues like the Big Bash (Australia), PSL (Pakistan), and CPL (West Indies) would likely still exist — but they wouldn’t have the IPL as a model to follow. The concept of auctioning players, brand building, and merging entertainment with sport might never have matured.

The IPL didn’t just grow cricket — it changed what was possible. Its absence might have left cricket still leaning heavily on tradition, missing out on the razzle-dazzle that now defines April and May for millions.

Well, without the IPL, cricket might have stayed traditional and slower to evolve. T20s would lack global dominance, players fewer opportunities, and fans less spectacle.