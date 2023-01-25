Revealed: How Messi's 'words' left lasting impact on Argentina teammates during World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi bagged his first World Cup glory in December after Argentina beat France on penalties (4-2) to clinch the coveted trophy in Qatar.

Legendary forward Lionel Messi bagged his first World Cup glory of an illustrious career in Qatar last month as Argentina beat France on penalties (4-2) to win their third title at the showpiece event. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star also won the Golden Ball for outstanding performance throughout the tournament and returned to Argentina amid massive fanfare.

Over a month since Messi and Co. thrilled football enthusiasts with a stellar show in Doha, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has revealed the impact of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's 'words' on his team and teammates during the Qatar World Cup 2022.

"He is a football leader, you can see that, but when he speaks he says the right words," Scaloni said on the popular Universo Valdano show.

"And I've never seen what he transmits to his teammates, not only as a footballer. In any person. It's difficult, I can talk about it, but people would have to experience what he transmits when he speaks. How his teammates look at him, the way they look at him, with admiration … it's very difficult to explain," the Argentina manager added.

“He (Messi) enjoyed that Copa America in Brazil a lot and above all he felt comfortable playing with his teammates,” Scaloni added, highlighting the importance of Copa America 2021 victory in bagging the World Cup win.

“The feeling of being next to him is that you don’t have to talk. You have to stay the same. [Rodrigo] De Paul stayed the same and he gets on well with him, [Leandro] Paredes, the young guys asked him questions that others don’t ask him…”

Scaloni also emphasised the significance of Messi's ongoing football career reinvention, which has been essential to his longevity and allowed him to play for the national team despite being 35 years old.

"I think he learned a lot in the moments that he has to influence," Scaloni stated.

Many football fans considered Messi the greatest of all time, but the Argentine was denied that honour because he never won a World Cup. However, the GOAT moniker belongs to Messi, as seen by the experienced forward's victory in Qatar.