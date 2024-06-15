Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On This Day: Recalling Cristiano Ronaldo's unforgettable hat-trick against Spain in 2018 World Cup

    On this day in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the world with an unforgettable hat-trick against Spain, leading Portugal to an epic World Cup draw.

    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

    On this day in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo completed an incredible hat-trick against Spain, showcasing his prowess on the world stage.

    Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to make history as the first player to appear in six European Championships this summer with Portugal, demonstrating no signs of slowing down. Already the all-time leading international goalscorer.

    The Al-Nassr star recently scored twice in a friendly victory over the Republic of Ireland and is expected to continue adding to his impressive goal tally in Germany.

    While Ronaldo has consistently delivered standout performances, his World Cup 2018 display stands out. During a thrilling group stage clash against Spain, he gave Portugal an early lead by winning and converting a penalty in just four minutes. Despite Diego Costa quickly equalizing for Spain, Ronaldo struck again on the stroke of halftime with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area that slipped past David de Gea. After Diego Costa leveled the match once more, Nacho Fernandez put Spain ahead, leaving Portugal on the brink of defeat.

    Yet, with just five minutes remaining, CR7 completed his first-ever World Cup hat-trick by scoring a stunning free-kick, accounting for all three of Portugal's goals and securing the match ball.

