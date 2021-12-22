WHO Europe chief warns of substantial rise in Omicron, recommends use of boosters

The World Health Organization's European director urged countries on Tuesday to brace themselves for a "substantial rise" in COVID-19 infections as Omicron spreads and recommended broad use of boosters for protection. Omicron has been found in at least 38 of the 53 nations in the WHO's European area since its discovery in late November. According to Hans Kluge, it is already dominating in some of them, including Denmark, Portugal, and the United Kingdom. He spoke at a press conference in Vienna. He predicted that another storm was on the way. In weeks, Omicron will dominate in many more nations in the area, straining already overburdened healthcare systems even further. Russia and other former Soviet countries, and Turkey are included in the WHO's Europe area.

According to WHO data, the region has recently recorded the most significant number of COVID-19 cases per population size anywhere in the world. Even before Omicron, experts had predicted that the sickness would kill another 700,000 people by March. Despite the WHO's suggestion that immunisation boosters be held for the most vulnerable, Kluge advised people to "boost, boost, boost." "The booster is the single most essential anti-Omicron defence," he stated.

According to Kluge, 89 per cent of early Omicron cases in Europe have been linked to common COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, sore throat, and fever. He continued the majority of cases documented among individuals in their twenties and thirties, spreading first in cities at social and working events. Kluge went on to say that the sheer number of new COVID-19 infections might result in increased hospitalisations and extensive disruption of healthcare systems and other vital services.

According to the WHO, Omicron spreads quicker than the Delta form, causing infections in persons who have already been vaccinated or recovered from the sickness. Its leading scientist has termed it "unwise" to conclude that it is a milder variation than earlier ones based on early findings.